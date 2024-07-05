Lenovo Launches Next-Gen AI Solutions with Advanced Liquid Cooling

Lenovo has announced the launch of its latest comprehensive enterprise AI solutions aimed at helping businesses of all sizes easily harness the power of artificial intelligence (AI). This new offering includes the 6th generation of Lenovo Neptune liquid cooling innovations and new AI solutions powered by NVIDIA, designed to support large-scale AI deployment efficiently and sustainably.









Lenovo’s latest AI solutions are crafted to make AI accessible and practical for businesses across various sectors. The new offerings include turnkey services, business-ready vertical solutions, and energy-efficient innovations that accelerate the practical application of AI. Sumir Bhatia, President of Lenovo ISG, emphasized the transformative potential of these innovations: “AI is not just a technology to be implemented; businesses need advanced technologies, tailored services, and energy-efficient infrastructure for effective deployment across industries. Lenovo’s new solutions provide exactly this, ensuring companies can harness AI in real-time while maintaining operational efficiency and sustainability. Our goal is to empower businesses to leverage AI effectively, driving transformation across all sectors.”

A Partnership for AI Excellence

At the heart of Lenovo’s new AI strategy is its collaboration with NVIDIA and the Lenovo AI Center of Excellence. This partnership aims to address various AI applications by offering comprehensive services, from pocket to cloud. The new AI Innovator solutions and the Lenovo Neptune liquid cooling system are designed to support the mainstream rollout of AI-ready computing without compromising energy efficiency.

Amit Luthra, MD of Lenovo ISG India, highlighted the strategic importance of these innovations: “With 95% of Indian CIOs recognizing AI’s competitive advantage, our partnership with NVIDIA and the expansion of the Lenovo AI Center of Excellence enable us to provide tailored, scalable AI solutions. Moreover, these innovations ensure energy efficiency and high performance.”

Generative AI: The Next Frontier

Lenovo’s commitment to AI innovation is underscored by its significant investment in generative AI. A joint research study with IDC and NVIDIA, commissioned by Lenovo, reveals that generative AI is the top tech investment priority for 2024 among IT and business decision-makers worldwide. This expansion is part of Lenovo’s US$1 billion investment over three years to accelerate generative AI deployment, aiming to deliver faster outcomes and maximize performance and efficiency at any stage of the AI journey.

Smarter AI Solutions for Every Business

Lenovo’s third annual global CIO report identifies AI as the most urgent priority for IT, yet many organizations struggle with its implementation. To address this, Lenovo offers a five-stage AI Services Center of Excellence (COE) that combines business advisors, data scientists, and infrastructure to maximize outcomes. The Lenovo AI Discover service guides businesses through the initial steps of AI adoption, while the COE’s new services and NVIDIA offerings accelerate progress.

Key New Services Include:

AI Advisory Services: These services build on a company’s AI readiness, discovery, and ideation to define desired outcomes and develop an AI roadmap at any scale, from pocket to cloud.

These services build on a company’s AI readiness, discovery, and ideation to define desired outcomes and develop an AI roadmap at any scale, from pocket to cloud. AI Fast Start for NVIDIA NIMS: This service builds on Lenovo AI Fast Start for NVIDIA AI Enterprise, enabling quick scaling of AI using full-stack NVIDIA-based solutions. It simplifies the deployment of validated, vertical generative AI applications using NVIDIA AI Foundation models on any cloud or data center.

This service builds on Lenovo AI Fast Start for NVIDIA AI Enterprise, enabling quick scaling of AI using full-stack NVIDIA-based solutions. It simplifies the deployment of validated, vertical generative AI applications using NVIDIA AI Foundation models on any cloud or data center. AI Fast Start for AI Innovators: This service helps companies build a live solution demo using their data and tailored use cases, allowing them to start using AI solutions immediately.

AI-Powered Business Solutions

Lenovo’s portfolio of over 165 AI Innovator Solutions delivers AI-powered outcomes across various sectors, including retail, hospitality, manufacturing, healthcare, finance, and smart cities. These solutions utilize data to enhance productivity, quality, and innovation. Examples of these solutions include:

Smart Virtual Assistant: An AI-powered customer service kiosk developed in collaboration with NVIDIA and DeepBrain that serves as a virtual employee.

Smart Travel: Enhancing air travel safety through ThinkSystem SR650 servers with NVIDIA GPUs, offering automated anti-bird strike solutions.

Smart Manufacturing: Partnering with Graymatics™ to provide video-based analytics for workplace safety and efficiency and LabVista™ for insights into workplace safety and compliance.

Smart Retail: Leveraging the Everseen Visual AI™ platform to create better customer experiences while reducing losses for retailers.

Revolutionizing Liquid Cooling

Lenovo continues to push the boundaries of liquid cooling technology with the 6th generation of Lenovo Neptune. This innovation is designed for mainstream use in AI-optimized servers and reduces power consumption by up to 40% compared to air-cooled systems. New designs address multi-node, enterprise, HPC, and AI-optimized servers, enhancing performance and energy efficiency.

Lenovo’s commitment to sustainable innovation is further supported by colocation partnerships, allowing customers to implement high-performance private AI solutions even without the infrastructure for liquid cooling.

For more information on Lenovo’s expanded hybrid AI portfolio and to explore how Lenovo is delivering faster, easier, and more powerful AI solutions, visit Lenovo AI Solutions.

With these advancements, Lenovo is paving the way for a new era of AI-powered business transformation, ensuring that AI is not just a concept but a reality that drives efficiency, innovation, and sustainability across industries.