EnableX.io empowers etailers with FaceAI

EnableX.io is enabling etailers by providing business intelligence through facial recognition and emotion analysis with its solution, FaceAI. Through this, etailers will be able to conduct live video-stream shopping backed by advanced business intelligence that captures customers’ emotions and helps offer the right products to them.









Pankaj Gupta, CEO & Founder EnableX.io, pointed out that India’s e-commerce industry witnessed a surge of 31 per cent in the last quarter – Q3 2020, as compared to the same period last year. He said the COVID-19 pandemic has induced the rate of technology adoption in the retail sector. “While technology was an enabler, it graduated to become a necessity for both retailers and consumers as a result of the pandemic. Through FaceAI solution, we aim to leverage technology in ensuring a contactless and smart shopping experience for this year’s festive season. FaceAI not only enables businesses with deep insights into the emotional impact of each conversation, but helps provide smarter, more contextual and dynamic customer engagements,” Gupta explained.

With FaceAI, businesses and developers can easily integrate emotional intelligence into any application, website and digital displays using the AI HTML5 browser-side SDK. Ensuring GDPR compliance, all the AI processing is done on the device with no personal data, images or videos shared with the centralized EnableX.io server. Moreover, businesses are betting big on digitalization to scale-up the festive season sales and the just-in time offering by Asia’s leading cloud communication platform provider, will prove to be a game-changer for companies in India. By using FaceAI technology, businesses can detect shoppers’ gender, age, emotions and so much more in real-time, thereby offering them the most suitable products. They can display targeted and relevant ads and promotions that are based on the shoppers’ demographic, mood and emotion, providing precision maketing opportunities that help businesses to stay relevant, effective and optimized during this period.