iOS 15 installed on nearly 60 pc iPhone models, says report

Nearly 60 per cent of eligible Apple iPhone devices have installed iOS 15 that was rolled out in September at the 2021 Apple Worldwide Developers Conference. According to third-party data analytics company Mixpanel, 58 per cent of all iOS devices are running iOS 15, compared to approximately 36 per cent of devices running iOS 14. A total of 4.58 per cent of iOS devices are running an older version. In about 80 days of its availability, users have installed the iOS 15 update on their iPhone 12 and other eligible models.







In June 2021, the tech giant had said that more than 85 per cent of all devices running iOS 14 as of June 3, 2021.

With iOS 15, Facetime and Messages have been upgraded on both iPhone and iPad. Facetime supports spatial audio and reduces background noise, while people can join Facetime calls through shareable links on the web and Android. Like the camera app, you can choose to focus on a subject while blurring the background around you.

It will be easier to keep track of things your friends and family share with you in Messages thanks to dedicated tabs in the News, Music, TV and Podcasts apps, a report by MacRumors said.

Notifications have also been overhauled. Users will have more control over push alerts and they can let only notifications from select apps and people through when they activate one of the new Focus modes.On iPad, Quick Notes are now a system-wide feature — just swipe in from the lower right corner to jot down some thoughts using the keyboard or Apple Pencil, according to the report.

Apple also put the child safety features it planned to release as part of iOS 15 on the back burner while it makes improvements.

