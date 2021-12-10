Android games are coming to Windows devices next year

Google is planning to introduce Android Games to Windows platforms including laptops, tablets, and PCs in 2022. The major cross-platform announcement was made during the Game Awards 2021 by host Geoff Keighley.









Greg Hartrell, Google’s product director of games on Android and Google Play, told The Verge that players will be able to experience their favorite Google Play games on more devices: seamlessly switching between a phone, tablet, Chromebook, and Windows PCs in 2022. The Verge report said that the tech giant has built the application on its own and has not collaborated with either Microsoft, BlueStacks or any other developer.

Get ready to play your favorite @android games on your PC. Pick up where you left off anytime. Google Play Games on PC, coming soon in 2022. Follow @GooglePlay to stay in the loop. pic.twitter.com/BfovbNSi5C — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 10, 2021

While not much is known about the exact date of launch or the minimum system requirement to run the app, it has emerged that the Google Play application is being developed for Windows 10 and above. Like Apple Arcade, the new Google Games app will allow players to resume games on PC from wherever they left off during their phone session. Also, users will be reuired to install the games locally, on their hard drive, though cloud saves will be enabled.

The Google Play Games ecosystem is reportedly accessed by over 2.5 billion users every month, and features some of the best Android games on the platform. Although the company is only starting with games, we could soon expect to see other Android applications make their way onto the Windows ecosystem.