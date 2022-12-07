Microsoft announced the launch of Future Ready Champions of Code, a pan India program for developers, focused on skilling, certification and building solutions. The program aims to engage over 100K+ developers across industry and academia with the right set of skills, tools, and resources to drive and innovate for India’s growth.

As a part of the program, developers will be provided resources to learn, practice, earn net new or renew Microsoft cloud certifications. These certifications give a professional advantage to developers by providing globally recognized and industry-endorsed competencies and skills in digital and cloud businesses.

The program also offers developers an opportunity to participate in a nationwide hackathon to innovate for India’s growth with themes focused on Industry innovation, Smart city and Green or sustainable software. Additionally, developers can participate in a blogathon contest and share their experiences around how Azure services such as Data, AI/ML, CloudNative, Cognitive, IOT, DevOps and other services are helping them build secured and scalable apps in a fast and agile manner.









The month-long program will be supported by Microsoft’s customers and partners such as Accenture, HCLTech, Icertis, Infosys, InMobi, OYO, PayU, TCS, Tech Mahindra, udaan, VerSe Innovation, Wibmo – (A PayU company) and Wipro among others with a focus to fast-track competency development among their developer teams. To further scale the engagement, Microsoft will collaborate with government and industry partners such as AICTE, NASSCOM, ICT Academy and Foundtit.

Through the program, developers not only get the opportunity to build on their Microsoft cloud skills, but also win a pass to attend a mega developer-focused event in Bangalore in January 2023 on successfully completing or renewing their certification. The top three hackathon winners will get a chance to showcase their solutions to Microsoft leaders.

Speaking about the initiative, Aparna Gupta, Executive Director, Customer Success, Microsoft India, said: “India has become an innovation powerhouse with one of the fastest growing developer communities and at Microsoft we recognize the creativity, innovation, and passion of developers to build technology that is driving the nation’s growth. The Future Ready Champions of Code presents a unique opportunity to be a stronger driver of this community. With this program we are helping developers and academia be future-ready by upskilling and empowering them with platforms and tools. We are delighted to associate with a strong set of partners who are equally motivated and committed to building a thriving developer community in India to achieve more.”

Sailaja Bhagavatula, Managing Director, Lead – Accenture Microsoft Business Group, Advanced Technology Centers, said: “Microsoft’s ‘Future Ready Champions of Code Program’ is essential to empower our developer community, drive talent transformation and total enterprise reinvention for our clients. Helping developers build their skills in digital technologies will accelerate sustainable growth, drive greater productivity and businesses resiliency. Our strategic partnership & collaboration with Microsoft over the years has uniquely positioned us as the leading talent creator in the industry.

Monish Darda, CTO and Co-Founder Icertis said:“As India continues to blend digital and physical experiences across a fast-developing product ecosystem and the younger population raised in the digital age grows, it is critical we invest in making this new generation future ready. Microsoft’s Future Ready Champions of Code program will empower young coders to lead India forward, helping to fuel the country’s burgeoning role in the world’s SaaS landscape. As a global leader in contract intelligence, Icertis is honored to partner with Microsoft and fellow leading organizations for this initiative.”