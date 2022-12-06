Connect with us

Drones can play significant role in checking illegal mining: Union Minister

Technology

Press Trust of India
Published on

Drone technology can play a significant role to check illegal mining in the country and also used to save natural resources, Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur said on Tuesday.



The Minister for Information and Broadcasting at an event here said the Centre continues to invest in training the youth in drone technology as India is on track to become a global ‘drone hub’ of the world. “Mining and illegal mining are two different things. To keep a check on the illegal mining, drone technology could be used. Drone technology could be a big thing to save our resources.” he said.

He was making those comments at the inauguration of first drone skilling and training conference organised by Garuda Aerospace at the Agni College of Technology, Thalambur near here. Thakur recalled that drones were used during the COVID-19 pandemic to deliver medicines and vaccines.

Recently, the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation allowed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for deployment of drones for live aerial cinematography of the cricket season, he remarked.


