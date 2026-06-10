Bill Gates Faces Congressional Questions Over Jeffrey Epstein Relationship

Billionaire philanthropist and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates appeared before congressional investigators on Wednesday for a closed-door interview concerning his past relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The testimony follows renewed scrutiny after the release of additional Justice Department documents related to Epstein’s network and associations.

The House Oversight Committee requested Bill Gates’ voluntary cooperation as lawmakers continue examining records connected to Epstein, who died in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges. The hearing marks one of the most high-profile congressional interviews linked to the ongoing review of Epstein-related files.

Why Lawmakers Are Questioning Gates

According to committee officials, investigators are seeking clarity about the extent of Bill Gates’ interactions with Jeffrey Epstein after the financier’s 2008 conviction. Newly released documents reportedly include references to meetings, emails, and discussions involving the two men between 2010 and 2014.

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer said the committee is not accusing Bill Gates of criminal wrongdoing but wants a clearer understanding of what he knew and observed during his interactions with Epstein.

“We have questions and want to better understand the nature of the relationship,” lawmakers indicated as part of the committee’s broader review.

Democratic and Republican members alike have expressed interest in determining why prominent figures continued associating with Epstein after his criminal conviction became public.

Bill Gates Denies Allegations in Released Documents

The renewed attention stems partly from draft emails discovered in Epstein’s records that contain a series of personal allegations involving Gates. However, the claims remain unverified and uncorroborated.

Representatives for Gates have strongly rejected the allegations, describing them as false and without factual basis. Gates has repeatedly stated that his interactions with Epstein were limited and unrelated to any illegal activity.

Speaking previously about the matter, Gates said he deeply regrets spending time with Epstein and acknowledged that maintaining contact with him was a serious mistake in judgment.

He has consistently maintained that he never visited Epstein’s private island, never participated in parties linked to the financier, and had no involvement in criminal conduct associated with Epstein.

Focus on Philanthropic Connections

Investigators are also expected to examine reports suggesting Jeffrey Epstein attempted to position himself as a connector within philanthropic and business circles. Documents reportedly reference discussions involving charitable initiatives and meetings between Epstein and influential figures.

Lawmakers are seeking to understand whether Epstein leveraged those relationships to gain credibility and access to powerful individuals despite his criminal history.

The inquiry comes as congressional investigators continue reviewing millions of pages of records connected to Epstein’s activities and network.

A High-Profile Congressional Appearance

Gates’ testimony represents one of the most significant interviews conducted by the House Oversight Committee during its review of Epstein-related records. While the session is taking place behind closed doors, lawmakers have suggested that additional findings may be released following the interview.

The Microsoft co-founder told reporters upon arriving at Capitol Hill that he was appearing voluntarily and hoped his testimony would assist investigators in their efforts to seek accountability and justice for Epstein’s victims.

As scrutiny surrounding Epstein’s associations continues, Gates’ appearance highlights the ongoing public and political interest in understanding how one of the world’s most notorious financiers maintained relationships with influential figures long after his criminal conviction.