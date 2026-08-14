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Epstein Files Judge Warns DOJ: “That’s Not a Threat. That’s a Promise”

Epstein Files Judge Emmet Sullivan Warns DOJ Contempt Epstein Files Trump Katie Phang

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Epstein Files Judge Warns DOJ: “That’s Not a Threat. That’s a Promise”

The confrontation stems from a lawsuit filed by Katie Phang, an attorney and independent journalist who is seeking to force the Justice Department to release additional Epstein records. Judge Emmet Sullivan warned that Justice Department lawyers could face serious professional consequences if they fail to comply with his orders.
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Federal Judge Emmet Sullivan has put Justice Department lawyers on notice over the handling of Jeffrey Epstein records, warning that continued failures to comply with court orders could lead to contempt proceedings. The battle over the remaining Jeffrey Epstein files escalated Thursday sharply when a federal judge delivered an extraordinary warning to Justice Department lawyers struggling to explain why some records have not been released.

U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan repeatedly pressed the DOJ for answers during a hearing in journalist Katie Phang’s lawsuit seeking additional Epstein-related records and fewer redactions.

At one point, Sullivan cut to the heart of the dispute.

“The public has a right to know what the hell is going on in this case,” the judge said, adding that victims and the court also have a right to know.

The confrontation could mark a significant escalation in the fight over government compliance with orders surrounding the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

Judge Raises Specter of Contempt

Emmet Sullivan warned that Justice Department lawyers could face serious professional consequences if they fail to comply with his orders.

The judge recalled his handling of the corruption prosecution of former Alaska Sen. Ted Stevens, when he held Justice Department prosecutors in civil contempt after discovering they had withheld evidence from Stevens’ defense.

Sullivan told the DOJ lawyers that he had previously been willing to use contempt powers when necessary to ensure court orders were followed.

“That’s not a threat. It’s a promise,” he said. 

Judge Emmet Sullivan emphasized that the lawyers appearing before him were not currently in trouble. But his detailed account of the Stevens case served as a stark warning about what could happen if the court concludes that the government is not complying.

A contempt finding, he noted, could potentially follow the attorneys throughout their careers.

Missing FBI Notes Raise Questions

One major point of contention involves handwritten notes FBI agents took during witness interviews.

Sullivan questioned why those original notes were not included among the millions of pages the government has already released. He wants to understand whether the handwritten material is consistent with the investigative reports subsequently prepared from those interviews.

The DOJ has also faced questions about Epstein-related records written in languages other than English and about a required explanation of redactions.

The judge has previously ordered the government to provide greater detail about its withholding decisions. According to reporting on the hearing, DOJ attorney Andrew Block struggled to provide definitive answers about when some outstanding material would be produced.

Katie Phang Lawsuit Forces the Issue

The confrontation stems from a lawsuit filed by Katie Phang, an attorney and independent journalist who is seeking to force the Justice Department to release additional Epstein records.

Katie Phang’s case argues that the government has not adequately complied with federal transparency requirements and that excessive or unexplained redactions prevent meaningful public scrutiny.

A June ruling from Sullivan ordered the DOJ to provide additional records or explain why it could not.

The case has now placed the Justice Department’s handling of the Epstein records directly under judicial scrutiny.

What Happens Next?

Judge Emmet Sullivan is not yet imposing contempt sanctions, but Thursday’s hearing made clear that the possibility is no longer theoretical.

The judge has given Phang’s attorneys a period to propose language for the next steps in the case, while the government faces continued pressure to explain what remains withheld and why.

For the DOJ, the stakes extend beyond another document-production deadline. Sullivan’s reference to his previous contempt proceedings suggests that the court is prepared to use its authority if it determines that government lawyers are failing to follow its orders.

For the public and Epstein’s victims, the dispute is ultimately about transparency.

And after Thursday’s hearing, the judge made his position unmistakable: the court wants answers, and it appears increasingly unwilling to accept “we don’t have them” as one.

  • Epstein Files Judge Emmet Sullivan Warns DOJ Contempt Epstein Files Trump Katie Phang
  • Epstein Files Judge Emmet Sullivan Warns DOJ Contempt Epstein Files Trump Katie Phang

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