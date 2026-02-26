Bill Gates Breaks Silence: Admits Affairs, Calls Epstein Ties a ‘Huge Mistake’

During the town hall, Bill Gates confirmed he had two affairs — one with a Russian bridge player and another with a Russian nuclear physicist — but firmly denied any involvement in Epstein’s criminal activities.

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates acknowledged past personal mistakes and expressed regret over his association with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein during a recent town hall meeting with staff at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Speaking candidly, Bill Gates admitted he had engaged in two extramarital affairs and described his decision to spend time with Epstein as a “huge mistake.” He apologized to foundation employees, emphasizing that his actions had reputational consequences for the global philanthropic organization.

“It was a huge mistake to spend time with Epstein,” Gates said during the internal meeting, according to reports based on a reviewed recording. “I apologize to other people who are drawn into this because of the mistake that I made.”

Admission of Affairs but Denial of Criminal Involvement

“I did nothing illicit. I saw nothing illicit,” Gates reportedly told staff members, adding that his relationships did not involve any of Epstein’s victims.

Epstein, who died in jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges, had previously pleaded guilty in 2008 to soliciting a minor for prostitution. Gates stated that while he was aware of certain past allegations, he did not fully understand the severity of Epstein’s misconduct when their meetings began in 2011.

Timeline of the Relationship

According to Gates, his association with Epstein began several years after Epstein’s 2008 conviction. The two met multiple times between 2011 and 2014 in locations including New York, Washington, Germany, and France. Gates said he never visited Epstein’s private island but did travel on a private jet and attended meetings where other prominent individuals were present.

He explained that the presence of high-profile figures at these gatherings contributed to what felt like a “normalized situation.” However, Gates acknowledged that with hindsight, continuing the relationship was deeply flawed.

“Knowing what I know now makes it a hundred times worse,” he said, referring to Epstein’s crimes and subsequent revelations.

Impact on the Gates Foundation’s Reputation

Gates emphasized that his association with Epstein conflicted with the core values of the Gates Foundation, one of the world’s largest private philanthropic organizations focused on global health, poverty alleviation, and education initiatives.

“Our work is very reputationally sensitive,” Gates reportedly told staff, noting that partnerships and collaborations depend heavily on trust and credibility.

A foundation spokesperson confirmed that Gates addressed employee-submitted questions about the Epstein files, artificial intelligence initiatives,s and the future of global health during the regularly scheduled town hall. The spokesperson said Gates “spoke candidly” and took responsibility for his actions.

Public and Institutional Fallout

The renewed scrutiny follows the release of documents referencing Epstein’s communications and alleged connections to prominent individuals. Representatives for Gates have previously rejected claims suggesting improper conduct beyond the acknowledged personal matters.

The controversy also intersects with Gates’ 2021 divorce from Melinda French Gates, who had reportedly expressed concerns about Epstein years earlier.

As discussions continue around accountability, transparency, and institutional ethics, Gates’ remarks signal an effort to directly address employees and reaffirm the foundation’s mission amid reputational challenges.