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Ex-Prince Andrew Could Still Get a Royal Funeral Despite Losing His Titles

Ex-Prince Andrew Could Still Get a Royal Funeral Despite Losing His Titles British Royal Family Jeffrey Epstein

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Ex-Prince Andrew Could Still Get a Royal Funeral Despite Losing His Titles

The Plunge Daily - Bureau

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The former Duke of York may have lost his royal titles, military honors and public role, but a little-known funeral plan could still give ex-Prince Andrew a major ceremonial farewell.

Former Prince Andrew could still receive a high-profile royal funeral when he dies, despite being stripped of his titles and removed from official royal life, according to a report from the Daily Mail.

The revelation has raised eyebrows because Andrew’s relationship with the British royal family has dramatically changed in recent years. Yet behind the scenes, it appears that plans prepared long before his fall from grace may still designate him for a ceremonial funeral.

According to the report, Former Prince Andrew remains on a confidential government list covering members of the royal family whose deaths would trigger detailed funeral arrangements.

Andrew Still Reportedly Covered by Secret ‘Bridge Plan’

The plans are reportedly known as “bridge plans,” with each royal’s arrangements assigned a code name based on a famous British bridge.

The system became widely known after Queen Elizabeth II’s death, which triggered Operation London Bridge, the long-established plan covering the monarch’s funeral and the enormous security and ceremonial operation surrounding it.

Prince Philip’s death, meanwhile, triggered Operation Forth Bridge.

Andrew’s reported inclusion on the confidential list means that losing his royal titles may not automatically erase the ceremonial arrangements previously created for his eventual death.

The Daily Mail reports that Andrew could receive a funeral service at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, before being buried at the Royal Burial Ground at Frogmore.

That would give the former Duke of York a strikingly traditional royal farewell despite his unprecedented fall from public favor.

Where Would Andrew Be Buried?

Frogmore’s Royal Burial Ground is a private 33-acre cemetery within Windsor’s Home Park and has become the final resting place for numerous members of the extended royal family.

The location also carries historical significance. Former King Edward VIII, who abdicated in 1936 to marry Wallis Simpson, is buried there alongside other members of the royal family.

The Royal Vault beneath St. George’s Chapel has traditionally been associated with senior royals, but available space has become increasingly limited. As a result, Frogmore has been used more frequently for royal burials since the 20th century.

Could the Royal Navy Still Play a Role?

Andrew’s military past could also feature in his funeral arrangements.

The former Prince Andrew served in the Royal Navy from 1979 until 2001 and was deployed during the Falklands War. He received the South Atlantic Medal with rosette for his service.

Although King Charles III removed Andrew’s honorary military rank as part of the stripping of his royal privileges, the medals he earned through active service remain his.

Retired Rear Admiral Chris Parry told the Daily Mail that he believes serving or former Navy personnel could potentially volunteer to act as pallbearers.

That possibility adds another layer to an already extraordinary situation: Andrew could lose his royal identity while still receiving elements of the military recognition associated with his service.

Andrew’s Royal Downfall

Andrew’s public standing collapsed following his 2019 BBC interview concerning his relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

He stepped back from royal duties that year and subsequently lost his military affiliations and royal patronages. His legal battle with Virginia Giuffre was settled out of court in 2022, without an admission of liability, and Andrew has consistently denied wrongdoing connected to Epstein.

King Charles later stripped Andrew of his remaining royal titles and privileges as scrutiny of his connections to Jeffrey Epstein intensified.

The former Duke has since largely disappeared from public life, making the reported funeral arrangements particularly striking.

A Royal Funeral After the Royal Titles Are Gone?

If the report is accurate, Andrew’s eventual funeral could become one of the most unusual royal ceremonies in modern British history.

A man who was once sixth in line to the British throne could ultimately be buried with elements of royal ceremony—even after being formally pushed outside the institution he was born into.

For now, however, the reported “bridge plan” remains confidential, meaning the precise arrangements cannot be independently confirmed publicly.

  • Ex-Prince Andrew Could Still Get a Royal Funeral Despite Losing His Titles British Royal Family Jeffrey Epstein
  • Ex-Prince Andrew Could Still Get a Royal Funeral Despite Losing His Titles British Royal Family Jeffrey Epstein

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