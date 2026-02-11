Connect with us
Adrian Newey’s First Aston Martin F1 Car Is Already Shaking Up Formula 1

Adrian Newey’s First Aston Martin F1 Car Is Already Shaking Up Formula 1

Adrian Newey’s first Aston Martin design, the AMR26, has instantly become one of the most talked-about cars of the 2026 Formula 1 season. Unveiled after a late appearance at the Barcelona shakedown, the car’s dramatic engineering solutions and aggressive aerodynamics have captured the attention of fans and rival teams alike.

As Aston Martin’s first car under Newey’s leadership and its first as a Honda works partner, the AMR26 represents a clean-sheet interpretation of F1’s sweeping 2026 regulation changes.

From its distinctive “pelican” nose to its highly unconventional rear suspension layout, the car signals a bold technical direction that could either prove visionary or risky.

Radical Aerodynamics and Sidepod Design

One of the most striking features of the AMR26 is its heavily down-ramped sidepods. Slim and tube-like in appearance, they leave a vast expanse of exposed floor area to channel airflow toward the diffuser.

This wide-nose, narrow-sidepod combination appears designed to better manage turbulent air from the front wheels. By maximizing high-pressure airflow behind the front tires, the design helps push wake outward before guiding clean air along the car’s floor and into the rear aerodynamic structures.

A large cooling-exit duct, positioned just below the cockpit, suggests an innovative internal-radiator layout. Much of the cooling hardware, potentially including the intercooler, appears packaged high and centrally within the chassis — a solution aimed at optimizing weight distribution and airflow efficiency.

The front suspension geometry is equally aggressive. The pushrod layout features a dramatically offset wishbone arrangement, likely shaped to influence airflow patterns as much as mechanical grip.

The Rear Suspension That Has Everyone Talking

The most controversial and fascinating element of the AMR26 sits at the rear. The upper suspension arms are mounted unusually high, attaching near the rear wing support structure.

While similar concepts have appeared in past F1 designs, the AMR26 takes the idea further than seen before. The configuration creates a remarkably clear path for airflow exiting the diffuser — a critical performance area under the 2026 aerodynamic rules.

Aston Martin Lance Stroll’s Time in Formula 1 May Be Over—And It’s Long Overdue

With the beam wing now banned, some analysts believe this high-mounted suspension geometry could partially replicate its airflow-connecting function. Even though regulations prevent the suspension arms from being shaped like aerodynamic wings, their placement and angle may still help guide air between the diffuser and rear wing.

If successful, this solution could deliver significant rear-end stability and downforce gains.

Compressed Development and High Expectations

Adrian Newey has acknowledged the “incredibly compressed” development timeline, with the team committing early to a single aerodynamic concept. That bold commitment increases both the risk and potential reward.

The AMR26 also marks the beginning of Aston Martin’s works partnership with Honda, alongside the team’s new in-house gearbox program. Combined with major investment in facilities and infrastructure, expectations are rising sharply.

Rival drivers and team principals have already described the car as visually impressive and technically fascinating. However, as with all extreme Formula 1 designs, performance on track will be the ultimate judge.

With pre-season testing underway and the 2026 F1 season approaching, Adrian Newey’s Aston Martin AMR26 may prove to be either a revolutionary masterstroke — or the grid’s most daring gamble.

