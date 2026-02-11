Connect with us
Michael Bay Sues Cadillac F1 for $1.5M Over Super Bowl Ad Dispute

Advertising

A high-profile legal battle is unfolding between action film director Michael Bay and the Cadillac Formula 1 team following the broadcast of a Super Bowl commercial introducing the luxury automaker’s F1 venture.

Michael Bay has filed a $1.5 million lawsuit in Los Angeles, alleging that Cadillac F1 executives used his creative ideas without compensation after initially recruiting him to develop and direct the high-stakes advertisement. The commercial aired during the Super Bowl and featured a dramatic unveiling of the team’s new car set against former President John F. Kennedy’s iconic “We Choose to Go to the Moon” speech.

The Cadillac F1 team has denied wrongdoing and expressed confidence that the dispute will be resolved.

What the Lawsuit Claims

According to court filings,  Michael Bay alleges that he was personally approached in late 2025 to conceptualize and direct the Super Bowl ad. The director claims he paused other projects and worked extensively on creative concepts under an accelerated production timeline.

The lawsuit states that Bay presented stylistic elements, including dramatic desert landscapes, gold-toned visuals, heat distortions, and the use of JFK’s historic speech layered over high-intensity visuals, a creative approach similar to techniques he has used in previous films.

Michael Bay alleges that after multiple meetings and significant development work, Cadillac F1 representatives abruptly informed him they were “going in a different direction.” He claims elements from his pitch later appeared in the final Super Bowl commercial without payment or credit.

The legal filing includes claims of breach of a verbal contract, violations of an implied contract, and fraud. Bay is seeking at least $1.5 million in compensatory damages, along with potential punitive damages.

 

Cadillac F1 Responds

In response, Cadillac F1 stated that while discussions with Michael Bay took place, the collaboration did not move forward due to timeline concerns. The team maintains that the concept and creative direction of the Super Bowl ad had already been developed independently.

Cadillac F1 Partners with Jim Beam in Multi-Year Spirits Deal Ahead of 2026 Debut

The organization has publicly stated admiration for Michael Bay’s creative work and indicated openness to collaborating in the future despite the ongoing dispute.

The commercial in question marked a major branding moment for Cadillac’s entry into Formula 1, blending American ambition with motorsport prestige. The use of JFK’s moon speech underscored themes of innovation, national pride, and bold ambition — aligning with Cadillac’s positioning in the global racing arena.

Super Bowl Commercials and Creative Ownership

Super Bowl commercials are among the most expensive and high-profile advertising slots in the world, often costing millions per broadcast. With production budgets frequently reaching seven figures, disputes over creative control and intellectual property can quickly escalate into significant legal matters.

This case highlights broader industry questions about verbal agreements, idea submissions, and the fine line between inspiration and appropriation in advertising and entertainment.

As Cadillac F1 prepares for its debut season, the lawsuit adds unexpected drama off the racetrack. Whether the matter settles privately or proceeds through litigation remains to be seen, but it underscores the high stakes surrounding both Formula 1 branding and Super Bowl advertising.

Loading...