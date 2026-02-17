Red Bull Chief Designer Craig Skinner Steps Down Ahead of 2026 F1 Season in Shock Exit

Craig Skinner’s departure comes at a sensitive time, with teams working intensively on car upgrades, aerodynamic improvements, and performance optimization ahead of the new Formula 1 season

Red Bull Racing has confirmed that its chief designer, Craig Skinner, has stepped down after two decades with the team, marking a significant change just ahead of the 2026 Formula 1 season.

Craig Skinner’s departure comes at a crucial moment as teams finalize preparations and development plans for the upcoming championship. His exit has raised questions about how Red Bull will maintain its competitive edge following years of dominance.

A Key Figure Behind Red Bull’s Historic Success

Craig Skinner joined Red Bull Racing in 2006, initially working as a computational fluid dynamics engineer. Over the years, he steadily rose through the ranks, serving as deputy head of aerodynamics and later chief aerodynamicist before being promoted to chief designer in 2022.

Craig Skinner played a pivotal role in shaping the team’s technical direction and was instrumental in developing the RB19 car, widely regarded as the most successful Formula 1 car in history. That car delivered exceptional performance and helped solidify Red Bull’s position as the dominant force on the grid.

His deep technical expertise and leadership contributed significantly to Red Bull’s sustained success in recent seasons.

Sudden Exit Leaves Questions About Team’s Future

Red Bull Racing confirmed Craig Skinner’s departure in an official statement, thanking him for his contributions and dedication over the past 20 years.

The team acknowledged his integral role in their achievements but did not disclose specific reasons for his decision to leave. Reports indicate that the move was voluntary and unrelated to any broader organizational changes.

At present, Red Bull has not announced a replacement for the chief designer position, leaving leadership in one of the sport’s most critical technical roles in doubt.

Timing Raises Strategic Concerns Ahead of New Season

Craig Skinner’s departure comes at a sensitive time, with teams working intensively on car upgrades, aerodynamic improvements, and performance optimization ahead of the new Formula 1 season.

The chief designer plays a crucial role in overseeing vehicle development, innovation, and performance enhancements. Losing such an experienced leader could impact long-term development strategies, even if short-term performance remains stable.

Red Bull Racing’s engineering strength and established technical structure may help mitigate immediate disruptions, but replacing Skinner’s expertise will be a significant challenge.

Red Bull’s Legacy of Engineering Excellence Faces New Chapter

Red Bull Racing has built its reputation on technical innovation, precision engineering, and exceptional car design. Skinner’s departure marks the end of a major chapter in the team’s history.

His contributions helped define an era of success, and his work on championship-winning cars will remain a lasting part of Red Bull’s legacy.

As the 2026 Formula 1 season approaches, attention will now turn to how the team adapts to this leadership transition and continues its pursuit of championship dominance.