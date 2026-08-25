Lewis Hamilton has taken responsibility for his explosive Ferrari radio messages at the Dutch Grand Prix, admitting his frustration showed “not the best version” of himself as the Formula 1 title fight heats up.

Lewis Hamilton has moved quickly to defuse the fallout from his furious Dutch Grand Prix outburst, acknowledging that his frustration with Ferrari spilled over and promising to “be better” as the Formula 1 season heads toward its crucial final stretch.

The seven-time world champion finished fourth at Zandvoort on Sunday, narrowly missing a podium after Ferrari’s race strategy became a major talking point. Hamilton believed precious time was lost while he remained behind teammate Charles Leclerc, potentially costing him a chance to challenge Mercedes’ George Russell for third.

Now, Hamilton has publicly addressed his comments and accepted responsibility.

Hamilton Admits Ferrari Outburst Went Too Far

Lewis Hamilton said he had gone back and listened to his team-radio messages and television comments from the weekend.

“I’ve listened back to some of my radio and TV comments,” Hamilton wrote on social media. “In the heat of the moment, frustration can come out, especially when you care as deeply as I do. But that wasn’t the best version of me. I take responsibility for that, and I’ll be better.”

The statement comes after Lewis Hamilton was heard sarcastically criticizing Ferrari during the race, including a pointed “great waste of time” message after Leclerc stayed out for an additional lap before pitting.

Lewis Hamilton later questioned Ferrari’s decision-making during a Virtual Safety Car period, even asking whether the team was using him as a “guinea pig.”

His frustration was understandable from his perspective: he believed the delay behind Charles Leclerc had compromised his strategy and ultimately cost him a podium.

Ferrari Strategy Sparks Fresh Hamilton-Leclerc Tension

The controversy centered on Ferrari’s decision to keep Leclerc on track while Hamilton, running a different strategy, closed rapidly.

Hamilton eventually finished fourth, just 0.849 seconds behind Russell, while Leclerc crossed the line fifth. Lando Norris won the Dutch Grand Prix, with Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli second and Russell third.

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur later defended the strategy, saying the team didn’t want to reveal its intentions because it could have given rivals useful information.

Fred Vasseur also admitted Ferrari struggled to interpret the small performance differences between Pirelli’s compounds, adding to the uncertainty during the race.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lewis Hamilton (@lewishamilton)

Hamilton Sends Message to Ferrari

Despite his anger, Lewis Hamilton’s latest statement was notably supportive of Ferrari.

The 41-year-old praised the team’s factory personnel for continuing to develop the car and insisted that he remains committed to the project.

“We still have work to do, particularly over one lap, but we’ll keep digging in, learning and improving together,” Hamilton said.

He also stressed that his emotional reaction came from his desire to win.

“That passion comes from believing in this team, the people in it, and what we’re building together,” he added.

That message could prove important as Ferrari prepares for its home race at Monza. Hamilton and Ferrari have already shown flashes of genuine race-winning potential this season, but consistency and strategic execution remain major concerns.

Championship Pressure Is Building

Lewis Hamilton’s fourth-place finish also carried championship consequences.

He is now level with George Russell on 183 points, with Russell moving ahead on the countback because of his greater number of victories. Both remain 59 points behind championship leader Antonelli.

With the championship battle tightening and Ferrari searching for greater consistency, Hamilton’s promise to “be better” comes at a critical moment.

He ended his message with a defiant declaration: “We’re coming.”

For Ferrari, the real question now is whether Hamilton’s frustration can become fuel — rather than another source of internal tension.