Lewis Hamilton has admitted he was frustrated by Ferrari’s race management at the Dutch GP, arguing that time lost behind teammate Charles Leclerc may have cost him a podium at Zandvoort.

The seven-time Formula 1 world champion finished fourth at the Dutch Grand Prix, less than a second behind Mercedes’ George Russell, but left Zandvoort believing Ferrari could have achieved more.

Lewis Hamilton’s frustration boiled over during the race as he repeatedly questioned Ferrari’s strategy while chasing his teammate and later trying to catch George Russell.

“I want to win,” Hamilton said after the race. “I’m here to win.”

The blunt admission underlined the pressure facing the Ferrari driver as he attempts to close a 59-point gap to championship leader Kimi Antonelli.

Hamilton Furious After Losing Time Behind Leclerc

Lewis Hamilton’s biggest frustration came during the middle portion of the 72-lap race.

Running on a different tyre strategy, Lewis Hamilton caught Charles Leclerc and believed he had significantly more pace. He told Ferrari over the radio that his tyres were better and that he was quicker than his teammate.

Ferrari initially chose not to reverse the order.

Lewis Hamilton’s frustration intensified as the two Ferraris circulated together, costing valuable seconds in a race where the fight for the podium was extremely tight.

When Charles Leclerc eventually entered the pits, Hamilton was finally released.

His response over team radio was unmistakably sarcastic. “Great waste of time there, guys,” Hamilton said.

By the finish, Hamilton had recovered enough ground to challenge Russell for third but could not complete the pass.

Hamilton later suggested that the time lost behind Leclerc may have been decisive.

“I lost several seconds behind Charles which I think ultimately would have made the difference at the end,” he said.

Mercedes Team Orders Made Hamilton’s Frustration Worse

What appeared to frustrate Lewis Hamilton even more was seeing Mercedes take the opposite approach.

During the closing stages, Kimi Antonelli had pitted for fresh tyres and emerged behind George Russell. Mercedes immediately instructed Russell to allow his teammate through.

Lewis Hamilton was watching from behind as the Mercedes drivers swapped positions without an extended battle.

For Hamilton, the contrast was difficult to ignore.

“It is difficult when you see the two Mercedes drivers, they get the call, and it’s done, and they execute straight away,” he said.

Lewis Hamilton emphasized that his concerns were not about attacking Ferrari publicly. Instead, he said he would discuss the matter privately with the team.

“We’ll take it offline,” Hamilton added.

The comments are likely to fuel further scrutiny of Ferrari’s race strategy as the championship enters another crucial phase.

Ferrari Has Speed—But Hamilton Wants More

Despite his frustration, Lewis Hamilton praised Ferrari’s progress at the Dutch GP.

The team introduced upgrades to the SF-26, and Lewis Hamilton said the car felt significantly stronger, particularly over longer runs.

However, Ferrari continues to face a straight-line speed deficit compared with Mercedes.

Hamilton said Ferrari had been losing between three and five tenths of a second on the straights at various circuits this season, making it difficult to compensate through the corners.

The Dutch GP therefore offered encouragement but also another missed opportunity.

“I’m here to win, and I really believe that this team can win,” Hamilton said.

Championship Pressure Builds Ahead of Monza

Lewis Hamilton’s fourth-place finish leaves him level on points with Russell but still 59 points behind Antonelli in the championship.

With Ferrari heading next to Monza for its home Italian Grand Prix, the pressure will be intense.

Hamilton has already made his ambition clear: he wants to lead Ferrari to a championship.

But to stay in contention, he knows Ferrari cannot afford to throw away even a handful of seconds.

At Zandvoort, Hamilton believed those seconds mattered.

And his message to Ferrari was impossible to miss: he is not at Ferrari simply to finish fourth.