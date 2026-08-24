Add as a preferred source Lando Norris Wins! Max Verstappen Crashes in the Final Dutch GP
Connect with us
The Plunge Daily

The Plunge Daily

Lando Norris Wins Chaotic Dutch GP as Max Verstappen Crashes Out at Home

Lando Norris Wins 2026 Dutch GP as Max Verstappen Crashes at Zandvoort Lewis Hamilton Kimi Antonelli

Dutch Grand Prix

Lando Norris Wins Chaotic Dutch GP as Max Verstappen Crashes Out at Home

Plunge Sports

By

Published on

Lando Norris delivered a statement victory at Zandvoort, beating Kimi Antonelli after a dramatic restart and a late-race fight, while Max Verstappen suffered a heavy home-race crash.

Lando Norris has turned the final Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort into another major statement in the 2026 Formula 1 season, beating championship leader Kimi Antonelli to victory after a chaotic race that began with Max Verstappen crashing out at his home event.

The McLaren driver converted pole position into his second consecutive Grand Prix victory, finishing 11.536 seconds ahead of Antonelli, with Mercedes teammate George Russell completing the podium. Lewis Hamilton finished fourth for Ferrari, followed by Charles Leclerc and McLaren’s Oscar Piastri.

Verstappen Crash Sends Dutch GP Into Chaos

The biggest shock came almost immediately.

Max Verstappen lost control of his Red Bull on the opening lap and hit the barriers heavily, scattering debris across the Zandvoort circuit. The incident triggered a red flag and forced a lengthy stoppage before racing could resume.

The Dutchman was fortunately able to confirm that he was unhurt, but his home race ended almost before it had begun. The crash was particularly dramatic because this was the final scheduled 2026 Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort.

Norris initially retained the lead, but the restart completely changed the complexion of the race.

Antonelli Seizes Control From Norris

Kimi Antonelli produced a blistering restart to move ahead of Norris and establish himself at the front. The Mercedes teenager controlled much of the middle portion of the 72-lap race, repeatedly keeping Norris just outside striking distance.

But McLaren had a different plan.

Lando Norris stayed patient, managed his tires, and eventually began closing the gap. After the pit-stop cycle reshuffled the field, the reigning world champion found himself with the pace required to launch an attack.

On Lap 54, Norris made his decisive move, sweeping past Antonelli to reclaim the lead. He then built a commanding advantage and refused to surrender it despite a late Virtual Safety Car period.

“It was probably one of my better wins,” Norris said after the race, describing the victory as a tough contest and acknowledging that he had needed to make his limited opportunities count.

Mercedes Drama Helps Shape the Podium

Antonelli ultimately finished second, extending his championship advantage despite losing the race victory.

A late Virtual Safety Car triggered another strategic scramble, with Antonelli switching to soft tyres in an attempt to chase down Norris. Mercedes also ordered Russell to allow his teammate through, putting Antonelli into second.

George Russell then faced intense pressure from Lewis Hamilton during the closing laps but managed to defend third place. Lewis Hamilton finished fourth, just ahead of Charles Leclerc.

Antonelli Stretches Championship Lead

The result strengthens Kimi Antonelli’s grip on the 2026 F1 championship.

Antonelli now has 242 points, while Russell and Hamilton are tied on 183. Norris moves into fourth with 159 points, while Leclerc sits fifth on 155. Verstappen remains sixth on 112 after another costly retirement.

Norris still faces a significant championship deficit, but back-to-back victories have given McLaren fresh momentum heading into the remaining races.

For Zandvoort, meanwhile, the curtain came down with a race worthy of its final appearance on the current F1 calendar: a heavy Verstappen crash, a red-flag restart, Mercedes strategy drama and a champion producing the decisive move when it mattered most.

  • Lando Norris Wins 2026 Dutch GP as Max Verstappen Crashes at Zandvoort Lewis Hamilton Kimi Antonelli
  • Lando Norris Wins 2026 Dutch GP as Max Verstappen Crashes at Zandvoort Lewis Hamilton Kimi Antonelli

Related Topics:, , , , , , , , , , ,
1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Pingback: George Russell Sacrificed? Toto Wolff on his Dutch GP Team Call

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in Dutch Grand Prix

Submit Your Story

CULTURE

California AG Cancels Paramount Talks Over $111 Billion Warner Bros. Discovery Deal Rob Bonta Anti-Trust

Hollywood

California AG Cancels Paramount Settlement Talks Over $111 Billion Warner Bros. Discovery Deal
By August 24, 2026
Meghan Markle Rumor and Netflix The Gentlemen Season 2 What Really Happened Guy Ritchie

E! News

Meghan Markle and Netflix’s The Gentlemen : What Really Happened?
By August 24, 2026
Did Elon Musk USAID Cuts Really Kill Hip-Hop? Right Wing Conspiracy Joe Rogan Experience DOGE

Billboard

Did Elon Musk’s USAID Cuts Really Kill Hip-Hop? The Viral Right Wing Conspiracy
By August 21, 2026
Sons of Anarchy Cast Reunites for Charlie Hunnam New FX Series Legends SOA

FX

‘Sons of Anarchy’ Cast Reunites for Charlie Hunnam’s Wild New FX Series ‘Legends’
By August 20, 2026
Ramy Youssef and Sharon Stone Team Up for Wild A24 Comedy Martha & Muhammad

A24

Ramy Youssef and Sharon Stone Team Up for Wild A24 Comedy ‘Martha & Muhammad’
By August 20, 2026
Alaya By Stage3 raises seed funding to hit ₹50 crore ARR — and AI is at the centre of the plan LC Nueva AIF

Alaya By Stage3 raises seed funding to hit ₹50 crore ARR, and AI is at the centre of the plan
By April 22, 2026
NitiQuest 2026 PedalStart and Cesim Spotlight India’s Rising Student Startup Founders

NitiQuest 2026: PedalStart and Cesim Spotlight India’s Rising Student Startup Founders
By March 9, 2026
Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence Ashish Kacholia and group, Authum Investments, Aishwarya Rai, Karthik Sundar Iyer, Hardik Patel (Finquest), LNB Group, Mukul Agarwal, Shah Rukh Khan Family Office, Sakal Media Group, Utpal Sheth, and Vinod Dugar (RDB Group).

Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence
By September 8, 2025

TECH PLUNGE

Navi Lands $100 Million Prosus Investment in Major Fintech Bet Sachin Bansal

Fintech

Navi Lands $100 Million Prosus Investment in Major Fintech Bet
By August 20, 2026
Black Myth Zhong Kui Gameplay Reveal Sends Fans Into a Frenzy Game Science

Game Science

Black Myth: Zhong Kui Gameplay Reveal Sends Fans Into a Frenzy
By August 20, 2026
Is Fortnite Down Chapter 7 Season 4 Update Sends Servers Offline Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 Override v42.00

Epic Games

Is Fortnite Down? Chapter 7 Season 4 Update Sends Servers Offline
By August 20, 2026

PLUNGE DAILY

Drake New Music Venue History Ottawa Opens Live Nation Canada and the National Capital Commission

Hip Hop/ Rap

Drake’s New Music Venue History Ottawa Opens
Carlos Sainz Commits to Williams 2027 Despite Nightmare Season James Vowles F1

Formula 1

Carlos Sainz Commits to Williams 2027 Despite Nightmare Season
4baseCare TARGT Indiegene V2 With 2206-Gene Cancer Test Profiling Panel Oncology

Healthcare

4baseCare Launches TARGT Indiegene V2 With 2,206-Gene Cancer Profiling Panel
Google Spirit Airlines’ Data for $10 Million to Train AI, Bankruptcy Court

Artificial Intelligence

Google Is Buying Spirit Airlines’ Data for $10 Million to Train AI, Bankruptcy Court to Hear the Matter
World’s Largest Electric Plane Takes Flight - Heart Aerospace Massive X1 Aircraft

Aviation

World’s Largest Electric Plane Takes Flight
Ellie Goulding Sues Former Managers Live Nation Conflict of Interest Into Lawsuit

Music Disputes

Ellie Goulding Sues Former Managers Over Hidden Live Nation Ties: ‘Conflict of Interest’ Explodes Into Legal Battle
Ryan Gosling Takes Star Wars Into Uncharted Territory Shawn Levy Starfighter First Look

Disney+

Ryan Gosling Takes Star Wars Into Uncharted Territory in Explosive ‘Starfighter’ First Look
US Salmonella Outbreak Linked to Jalapeños Expands to 431 Cases Across 32 States

Food

Salmonella Outbreak Linked to Jalapeños Expands to 431 Cases Across 32 States
LEGO Star Wars The Mandalorian Trailer Unleashes a Hilarious New Grogu Adventure D23 Disney

Animation

LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian Trailer Unleashes a Hilarious New Grogu Adventure
Drake Takes Pinkchyu to a Castle for a Private Sushi Date in Toronto Casa Loma

Hip Hop/ Rap

Drake Takes Pinkchyu to a Castle for a Private Sushi Date in Toronto
Drake Janice STFU Faces Megan Thee Stallion Cardi B Travis Scott in 2026 MTV VMAs Hip-Hop

Hip Hop/ Rap

Drake Faces Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B and Travis Scott in 2026 MTV VMAs Showdown
Natalie Harp Trump’s Human Printer Unlikely Political Flashpoint Trump aide Jon Ossoff Air Force One Decoy Plane

Trump Presidency

Natalie Harp: Trump’s ‘Human Printer’ Becomes an Unlikely Political Flashpoint
Hayden Panettiere Dies at 36 Heroes Nashville Star postpartum depression

E! News

Hayden Panettiere Dies at 36: ‘Heroes’ and ‘Nashville’ Star’s Life and Legacy
Navi Lands $100 Million Prosus Investment in Major Fintech Bet Sachin Bansal

Fintech

Navi Lands $100 Million Prosus Investment in Major Fintech Bet
Israeli Air Force Major Arrested Over Alleged Polymarket Bets on Iran Yemen Strikes Prediction Markets

News

Israeli Air Force Major Arrested Over Alleged Polymarket Bets on Iran, Yemen Strikes
Robin Williams Children Revive His Instagram to Fight AI Deepfakes Zelda

AI and Deepfakes

Robin Williams’ Children Revive His Instagram to Fight AI Deepfakes: “This Is Our Way of Sharing His Legacy”
F1 Dutch Grand Prix 2026 Race Time and Full Zandvoort Schedule Dutch GP Max Verstappen

Dutch Grand Prix

F1 Dutch Grand Prix 2026: Race Time and Full Zandvoort Schedule
India Burger Boom Explodes Beyond Metros as Top Chains Cross 2000 Outlets QSR Watch Edition II report from Kennis Ventures

Business

India’s Burger Boom Explodes Beyond Metros as Top Chains Cross 2,000 Outlets QSR Watch – Edition II report from Kennis Ventures
Post Malone Engaged to Christy Lee After Surprise Relationship Reunion

E! News

Post Malone Engaged to Christy Lee After Surprise Relationship Reunion
Is Fortnite Down Chapter 7 Season 4 Update Sends Servers Offline Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 Override v42.00

Epic Games

Is Fortnite Down? Chapter 7 Season 4 Update Sends Servers Offline
Beatles Movie Recreates Iconic Abbey Road Cover Four Film PRoject Sam Mendes Paul Mescal

Biopic

Beatles Movie Recreates Iconic Abbey Road Cover
‘Avengers Doomsday Trailer Robert Downey Jr Doctor Doom Against Marvel X-Men Captain America Thor

Marvel

‘Avengers: Doomsday’ Trailer Unleashes Doctor Doom Against Marvel’s Biggest Heroes
To Top
Loading...