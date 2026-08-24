Lando Norris delivered a statement victory at Zandvoort, beating Kimi Antonelli after a dramatic restart and a late-race fight, while Max Verstappen suffered a heavy home-race crash.

Lando Norris has turned the final Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort into another major statement in the 2026 Formula 1 season, beating championship leader Kimi Antonelli to victory after a chaotic race that began with Max Verstappen crashing out at his home event.

The McLaren driver converted pole position into his second consecutive Grand Prix victory, finishing 11.536 seconds ahead of Antonelli, with Mercedes teammate George Russell completing the podium. Lewis Hamilton finished fourth for Ferrari, followed by Charles Leclerc and McLaren’s Oscar Piastri.

Verstappen Crash Sends Dutch GP Into Chaos

The biggest shock came almost immediately.

Max Verstappen lost control of his Red Bull on the opening lap and hit the barriers heavily, scattering debris across the Zandvoort circuit. The incident triggered a red flag and forced a lengthy stoppage before racing could resume.

The Dutchman was fortunately able to confirm that he was unhurt, but his home race ended almost before it had begun. The crash was particularly dramatic because this was the final scheduled 2026 Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort.

Norris initially retained the lead, but the restart completely changed the complexion of the race.

Antonelli Seizes Control From Norris

Kimi Antonelli produced a blistering restart to move ahead of Norris and establish himself at the front. The Mercedes teenager controlled much of the middle portion of the 72-lap race, repeatedly keeping Norris just outside striking distance.

But McLaren had a different plan.

Lando Norris stayed patient, managed his tires, and eventually began closing the gap. After the pit-stop cycle reshuffled the field, the reigning world champion found himself with the pace required to launch an attack.

On Lap 54, Norris made his decisive move, sweeping past Antonelli to reclaim the lead. He then built a commanding advantage and refused to surrender it despite a late Virtual Safety Car period.

“It was probably one of my better wins,” Norris said after the race, describing the victory as a tough contest and acknowledging that he had needed to make his limited opportunities count.

Mercedes Drama Helps Shape the Podium

Antonelli ultimately finished second, extending his championship advantage despite losing the race victory.

A late Virtual Safety Car triggered another strategic scramble, with Antonelli switching to soft tyres in an attempt to chase down Norris. Mercedes also ordered Russell to allow his teammate through, putting Antonelli into second.

George Russell then faced intense pressure from Lewis Hamilton during the closing laps but managed to defend third place. Lewis Hamilton finished fourth, just ahead of Charles Leclerc.

Antonelli Stretches Championship Lead

The result strengthens Kimi Antonelli’s grip on the 2026 F1 championship.

Antonelli now has 242 points, while Russell and Hamilton are tied on 183. Norris moves into fourth with 159 points, while Leclerc sits fifth on 155. Verstappen remains sixth on 112 after another costly retirement.

Norris still faces a significant championship deficit, but back-to-back victories have given McLaren fresh momentum heading into the remaining races.

For Zandvoort, meanwhile, the curtain came down with a race worthy of its final appearance on the current F1 calendar: a heavy Verstappen crash, a red-flag restart, Mercedes strategy drama and a champion producing the decisive move when it mattered most.