Tehelka former editor-in-chief Tarun Tejpal acquitted in 2013 rape case

A sessions court in Goas on Friday acquitted former Tehelka editor Tarun Tejpal inin a 2013 sexual harassment and rape case filed by his colleague. Tejpal was accused of sexually assaulting a woman inside the elevator of a five-star hotel during a event in Goa in 2013. He was arrested on November 30 in the same year, by the Goa Crime Branch and was granted bail on July 1, 2014, by the Supreme Court.









Reading a statement on behalf of Tejpal, his daughter Cara said: “In November 2013, I (Tejpal) was falsely accused of sexual assault by a colleague. Today the Hon’ble trial court of Additional Sessions Judge Kshama Joshi, in Goa, has honourably acquitted me. In an awfully vitiated age, where ordinary courage has become rare, I thank her for standing by the truth.” The former journalist had earlier moved the Bombay High Court, seeking a stay on the framing of charges against him, but his petition was dismissed.

During the trial, the prosecution examined 71 witnesses and cross examined five defence witnesses, Indian Express reported. The case of the prosecution mainly hinged on the statement of the victim, statements of some of her colleagues and electronic evidence including e-mails and WhatsApp messages, according to the report.

Special judge Kshyama Joshi pronounced the judgment, and the reasons for acquittal will be known in due course of time. He faced trial under IPC sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 354 (assault or criminal force with intent to outrage modesty), 354-A (sexual harassment), 354-B (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 376(2)(f) (person in position of authority over women, committing rape) and 376(2)k) (rape by person in position of control).