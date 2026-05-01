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‘Miami Vice ’85’: Michael B. Jordan and Austin Butler Lead Stylish Reboot Joseph Kosinski

‘Miami Vice ’85’ Michael B. Jordan and Austin Butler Lead Stylish Reboot Joseph Kosinski Mann Universal Pictures

Sequels and Reboots

‘Miami Vice ’85’: Michael B. Jordan and Austin Butler Lead Stylish Reboot Joseph Kosinski

Screen Plunge

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Universal Pictures has officially confirmed that Michael B. Jordan and Austin Butler will headline the upcoming film Miami Vice ’85, a fresh take on the iconic 1980s television series. Directed by Joseph Kosinski, the project signals a major reboot of the beloved crime franchise, blending nostalgia with modern cinematic ambition.

Michael B. Jordan is set to portray Ricardo “Rico” Tubbs, while Austin Butler will take on the role of Sonny Crockett, characters originally brought to life in the classic series Miami Vice. The casting marks a high-profile pairing that could redefine the franchise for a new generation.

Back to the 1980s Roots

Unlike Michael Mann’s 2006 adaptation, which reimagined the story in a contemporary setting, Miami Vice ’85 will return to the neon-soaked streets of mid-1980s Miami. The film draws inspiration from the original show’s pilot and early episodes, promising a stylistic homage to its origins.

The original series, created by Anthony Yerkovich, aired from 1984 to 1990 and became a cultural phenomenon. Known for its distinctive fashion, music, and cinematic storytelling, the show helped redefine television crime dramas.

A Director Known for Visual Spectacle

Joseph Kosinski, fresh off blockbuster successes like Top Gun: Maverick and F1: The Movie, is expected to bring a visually immersive approach to the project. The film will reportedly be shot using IMAX cameras, emphasizing high-end production values and a cinematic experience designed for modern audiences.

His involvement suggests that Miami Vice ’85 will not merely rely on nostalgia but aim to deliver a technically sophisticated and visually striking reinterpretation.

A Cast Built for Modern Audiences

Jordan’s casting continues his trajectory as one of Hollywood’s most bankable stars, following acclaimed performances in Black Panther and Creed III. Butler, who earned widespread recognition for his portrayal of Elvis Presley, brings a mix of intensity and charisma suited to the role of Crockett.

The original characters were portrayed by Don Johnson and Philip Michael Thomas, whose performances defined the show’s legacy. The new casting invites inevitable comparisons while offering an opportunity to reinterpret the characters for a contemporary audience.

Nostalgia Meets Modern Cinema

The decision to revisit Miami Vice reflects a broader trend in Hollywood: the revival of established intellectual properties with updated storytelling techniques. However, the choice to set the film firmly in the 1980s suggests a commitment to authenticity rather than reinvention alone.

Themes of crime, corruption, and glamour—central to the original series—are expected to remain at the core of the narrative, now enhanced by modern filmmaking technology.

With a release date set for August 6, 2027, Miami Vice ’85 is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated reboots in recent years. The combination of star power, visionary direction, and a return to the franchise’s roots positions the film as a potential cultural moment.

Whether it can capture the magic of the original while appealing to today’s audiences remains to be seen—but the early signs suggest a revival that aims to do more than just revisit the past.

  • ‘Miami Vice ’85’ Michael B. Jordan and Austin Butler Lead Stylish Reboot Joseph Kosinski Mann Universal Pictures
  • ‘Miami Vice ’85’ Michael B. Jordan and Austin Butler Lead Stylish Reboot Joseph Kosinski Mann Universal Pictures

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