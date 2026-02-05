Connect with us
Paul Weiss Chairman Resigns After Jeffrey Epstein Emails Become Public

Brad Karp, longtime chairman of elite corporate law firm Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP, has resigned from his leadership role following the public release of emails showing past communications with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. While Karp will remain at the firm as a practicing lawyer, the abrupt leadership change underscores how renewed scrutiny around Epstein continues to reverberate through America’s most powerful institutions.

Brad Karp announced his decision in a statement, saying that the attention generated by recent reporting had become a “distraction” and was no longer in the firm’s best interests. He had served as chairman since 2008 and spent more than four decades at Paul Weiss, helping shape it into one of the most influential law firms in the United States.

Emails reveal social interactions with Epstein

The controversy stems from newly released Justice Department documents that include email exchanges between Brad Karp and Epstein as recently as 2019, the year Epstein died in federal custody. One widely cited email from 2015 shows Karp thanking Epstein for hosting what he described as a “once in a lifetime” evening, praising him as an “extraordinary host.”

Other emails reveal that in 2016, Brad Karp asked Epstein for help securing an unpaid role for his son on an upcoming Woody Allen film. Epstein responded by asking what kind of role the young man might be interested in, a question that has since drawn criticism for its degree of familiarity.

Paul Weiss has emphasized that Karp never represented Epstein as a client and never witnessed or participated in any criminal misconduct. According to the firm, Karp attended only two group dinners with Epstein in New York and engaged in a limited number of email exchanges, all of which he now regrets.

Bill Gates Denies Epstein Allegations as New Files Reignite Scrutiny

Leadership transition at Paul Weiss

Following Brad Karp’s resignation, Paul Weiss named Scott Barshay, previously chair of the firm’s corporate department, as its new chairman effective immediately. In a statement, Barshay praised Karp’s legacy, saying he made “immense contributions” and transformed the firm to the benefit of its global client base.

Despite stepping down as chairman, Karp will continue working full-time at the firm, focusing on client service. The firm has sought to project continuity and stability amid the leadership transition, while distancing itself from the controversy.

Broader implications for law and power

Karp’s resignation highlights the ongoing impact of Epstein-related disclosures on prominent figures in politics, business, and law. Even social or professional associations—short of criminal allegations—are proving enough to trigger reputational damage and leadership consequences.

The episode also comes less than a year after Brad Karp drew headlines for negotiating a controversial agreement with President Donald Trump involving pro bono legal work and the reversal of an executive order targeting the firm. Together, these events have placed Paul Weiss under an unusually bright public spotlight.

As more Epstein-related documents continue to surface, the legal world is bracing for further fallout—underscoring how past associations can reshape careers long after the facts emerge.

