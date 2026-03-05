GOP House Oversight Committee Subpoenas Attorney General Pam Bondi in Epstein Files Investigation

The investigation into the records of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has intensified after the House Oversight Committee voted to subpoena U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi for testimony regarding the Department of Justice’s handling of the controversial files.

The Republican-led oversight committee approved the subpoena in a 24–19 vote, with bipartisan support. Lawmakers say the move is aimed at uncovering whether the Justice Department has fully complied with legislation requiring transparency in the Epstein investigation.

Bipartisan Support for the Subpoena

The motion to subpoena Pam Bondi was introduced by Representative Nancy Mace. The proposal gained support not only from Democrats but also from several Republicans, including Tim Burchett, Michael Cloud, Lauren Boebert, and Scott Perry.

Nancy Mace argued that Congress must determine whether the Justice Department has released all relevant documents related to Epstein’s alleged trafficking network.

“This case is one of the most disturbing scandals in modern history,” Nancy Mace said, emphasizing the need for transparency for victims and the public.

Dispute Over Epstein Files Transparency

The Pam Bondi subpoena stems from ongoing concerns about the Justice Department’s compliance with the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which requires the release of investigative records related to Epstein and his associates.

While the department has already made millions of pages of documents public, lawmakers claim many files remain withheld or heavily redacted.

Justice Department officials say the process is complicated by privacy concerns, legal privileges, and the need to protect victims’ identities. However, critics argue that too much information has been withheld, potentially shielding powerful individuals connected to the case.

Lawmakers have also questioned why some documents have been temporarily removed from public databases for additional review.

Oversight Committee Expands Investigation

The vote is part of a broader investigation led by House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer. The panel has sought testimony from multiple officials as it examines how federal agencies handled the Epstein case.

The committee recently announced that Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick had agreed to appear before lawmakers at a future date.

Pam Bondi had previously offered to brief committee members privately in smaller groups, but several lawmakers argued that a formal testimony under subpoena was necessary to ensure accountability.

If the subpoena proceeds, Bondi is expected to give closed-door testimony that may later be released publicly.

🚨BREAKING: We’re moving to subpoena U.S. Attorney General, Pam Bondi🚨 AG Bondi claims the DOJ has released all of the Epstein files. The record is clear: they have not. The Epstein case is one of the greatest cover-ups in American history. His global sex trafficking network… pic.twitter.com/6VjJVdZAZc — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) March 4, 2026

Renewed Scrutiny of a Long-Running Scandal

The case surrounding Epstein, who died in federal custody in 2019, has continued to spark controversy years later. Epstein was accused of operating a global sex trafficking network involving powerful individuals across politics, finance, and entertainment.

His longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell was convicted in 2021 for her role in recruiting and grooming underage victims.

Despite numerous investigations, critics argue that many questions remain unanswered regarding potential accomplices and the full extent of Epstein’s network.

What Happens Next

There is currently no confirmed date for Pam Bondi’s testimony, but the subpoena signals growing pressure from lawmakers seeking further disclosure.

As Congress continues to probe the Epstein files, the investigation may reveal additional details about one of the most controversial criminal cases in recent U.S. history.

For now, the Oversight Committee’s vote marks a significant step in the ongoing push for transparency—and accountability.