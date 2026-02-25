DOJ Accused of Withholding Epstein Files Referencing Trump Amid Transparency Dispute

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) is facing mounting scrutiny after reports that it withheld or removed certain Jeffrey Epstein case files referencing former President Donald Trump from its public database.

An investigation by NPR found that dozens of FBI interview records and related documents catalogued in official logs appear to be missing from the Justice Department’s online release of Epstein files. The findings have triggered questions from lawmakers and victims’ advocates about compliance with federal transparency laws.

Missing FBI Records in Epstein Files Release

The controversy centers on documents tied to the late financier Jeffrey Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell, who is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence for sex trafficking.

According to document serial numbers and discovery logs reviewed by journalists, more than 50 pages of FBI interview reports connected to a woman who accused Trump of sexual abuse decades ago appear to be absent from the public database. Evidence logs from the Maxwell trial suggest multiple interviews were conducted, but only a portion of those records is publicly accessible.

The DOJ has denied deleting any records. A spokesperson stated that documents not published are either privileged, duplicative, or tied to ongoing federal investigations.

Allegations and Public Response

Among the disputed records are interviews involving women who alleged they were minors when Epstein abused them. In one FBI report, an accuser claimed that Epstein introduced her to Trump in the 1980s. Trump has consistently denied wrongdoing related to Epstein, and the White House has characterized allegations against him as “false and sensationalist.”

A Justice Department statement maintains that no records were withheld “on the basis of embarrassment, reputational harm, or political sensitivity.”

However, Democratic lawmakers are not convinced.

Rep. Robert Garcia, ranking member of the House Oversight Committee, said unredacted evidence logs suggest the DOJ may have improperly withheld key FBI interviews. Oversight Democrats have launched a parallel inquiry into whether the department complied with the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

Document Removals and Reuploads

In recent weeks, thousands of pages have been temporarily removed and reuploaded to address redaction errors, particularly concerning victims’ identities. Some files referencing Trump were briefly taken offline before being restored. Others remain unavailable.

The DOJ says the removals were prompted by concerns about the privacy of victims and the need for additional redactions. Officials insist that the agency is working “around the clock” to review sensitive materials while meeting congressional deadlines.

Legal experts note that FBI “302” interview reports are foundational to understanding investigative steps. Missing reports, they argue, create gaps in public comprehension of how authorities handled Epstein-related allegations.

Broader Political and Legal Implications

The dispute adds to ongoing tensions surrounding the federal government’s handling of the Epstein case. Transparency advocates argue that incomplete disclosures undermine public trust, especially given the high-profile names involved.

At the same time, the Justice Department warns that the massive trove of more than 3 million released pages inevitably includes sensitive material that requires careful review.

For now, the debate continues over whether missing documents reflect lawful redaction practices or deeper transparency failures. Congressional investigations are expected to intensify scrutiny in the weeks ahead.