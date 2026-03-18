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AI Rapper ‘Danny Bones’ Sparks Debate Over Artificial Intelligence in Political Campaigns

UK AI Rapper ‘Danny Bones’ Sparks Debate Over Artificial Intelligence in Political Campaigns Propaganda Far RIght

AI Ethics

AI Rapper ‘Danny Bones’ Sparks Debate Over Artificial Intelligence in Political Campaigns

Investigations by journalists and researchers found that Danny Bones is not a real artist. Instead, the character was created using generative AI technology by a group known as The Node Project, which describes itself as a creative collective experimenting with AI storytelling.
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A virtual rapper with millions of online views has ignited a debate about the growing role of artificial intelligence in political messaging after investigators revealed the performer is entirely AI-generated.

The character, known as Danny Bones, appears as a patriotic British rapper known for provocative lyrics about immigration, national identity, and social change. His music videos and social media clips have gained millions of views across platforms such as Spotify, YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram.

However, investigations by journalists and researchers found that Danny Bones is not a real artist. Instead, the character was created using generative AI technology by a group known as The Node Project, which describes itself as a creative collective experimenting with AI storytelling.

AI Persona Used in Political Campaign Content

Reports indicate that some of the content produced by The Node Project, including Danny Bones, was used in promotional material linked to the political party Advance UK, a right-wing political group formed by former Reform UK deputy leader Ben Habib.

The party reportedly commissioned video production that incorporated music and imagery associated with the Danny Bones character as part of its campaign messaging during a recent local by-election in Greater Manchester.

The campaign video featured historical imagery and references to British heritage while using instrumental music linked to the AI rapper’s tracks.

Both Advance UK and The Node Project acknowledged that the political party paid for the production of certain campaign videos.

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Millions of Views Across Social Media

The Node Project, Danny Bones’ music, and short-form video clips have gained significant traction online. His most popular track, This Is England, portrays a dystopian vision of Britain and includes strong commentary about immigration and national identity.

Across social platforms, the videos have collectively amassed millions of views, with the content frequently reshared and repurposed by other users.

The production quality of the music and visuals has surprised some observers, as generative AI tools can now produce polished audio and video content in a fraction of the time traditionally required for music production.

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Experts Raise Concerns About AI Propaganda

Digital media experts say the case highlights how AI-generated influencers could become a powerful tool in political campaigning.

Matteo Bergamini, founder of the media literacy organization Shout Out UK, warned that AI characters like Danny Bones demonstrate how easily technology can be used to shape narratives online.

Researchers say the rapid advancement of AI-generated music, voice synthesis, and video tools could make it easier for political groups, advocacy organizations, or influencers to create persuasive content at scale.

Some analysts describe the phenomenon as part of a broader shift toward “synthetic political communication,” where fictional personas are used to spread ideas or mobilize audiences.

Social Media Platforms Respond

Following scrutiny of the content, some social media platforms took action.

TikTok removed accounts linked to the Node Project for violating policies related to hateful content, while Instagram removed several posts. YouTube added transparency labels identifying certain videos as synthetic or AI-generated media.

Spotify stated that the tracks themselves did not violate platform guidelines and remain available for streaming.

Growing Debate Over Regulation

The incident has intensified calls for clearer rules governing AI-generated political content.

The UK’s Electoral Commission has previously encouraged campaigners to clearly label AI-generated material so that voters understand how the content was created. However, the commission confirmed that current regulations do not directly govern AI-generated political messaging.

Experts believe the controversy surrounding Danny Bones may signal the beginning of a new era where AI influencers and synthetic media play a larger role in political communication.

As AI tools continue to evolve, policymakers and technology companies are increasingly being urged to consider how these technologies could influence democratic processes.

  • UK AI Rapper ‘Danny Bones’ Sparks Debate Over Artificial Intelligence in Political Campaigns Propaganda Far RIght
  • UK AI Rapper ‘Danny Bones’ Sparks Debate Over Artificial Intelligence in Political Campaigns Propaganda Far RIght

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