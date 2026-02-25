Stephen Hawking’s Family Addresses Controversial Epstein Files Photo

The family of late physicist Stephen Hawking has spoken out after a photograph resurfaced in the newly released Epstein Files Transparency Act document trove, showing the scientist seated between two bikini-clad women.

The image of Stephen Hawking, which circulated widely online following the U.S. Department of Justice’s release of millions of pages tied to Jeffrey Epstein, sparked speculation across social media. However, representatives for Stephen Hawking’s estate have stated that the women in the photo were his long-term caregivers from the United Kingdom.

Context Behind the 2006 Photograph

According to the Hawking family, the photograph was taken in 2006 at The Ritz-Carlton St. Thomas during a scientific conference titled The Energy of Empty Space That Isn’t Zero. The event was funded by Epstein and attended by more than 20 internationally recognized scientists.

Stephen Hawking had delivered a lecture on quantum cosmology at the symposium. The estate emphasized that any insinuation of inappropriate conduct is “wrong and far-fetched in the extreme.”

The Department of Justice redacted the women’s faces before the files were made public, citing privacy protections. Officials previously stated that redactions were limited to protecting victims and private individuals.

Hawking’s Health and Care Needs

Hawking, who died in 2018 at age 76, lived for more than five decades with motor neuron disease (ALS). As his condition progressed, he relied on a ventilator, voice synthesizer, wheelchair, and round-the-clock nursing support.

Family representatives underscored that Hawking required continuous medical care throughout much of his adult life. They did not comment on how the image became part of the Epstein files.

Epstein’s 2006 Science Conference

The 2006 conference was held in the U.S. Virgin Islands, near Epstein’s private island, Little Saint James. At the time, Epstein cultivated relationships with prominent academics and described himself as a science philanthropist. He reportedly funded research initiatives and donated significant sums to scientific institutions.

Images from that trip previously showed Hawking attending social events and even participating in a specially modified submarine tour arranged to accommodate his physical limitations.

Hawking is referenced hundreds of times within the broader Epstein document archive. However, there is no formal allegation of wrongdoing tied to his inclusion in the files.

Allegations and Unsubstantiated Claims

Over the years, Epstein-related court documents and investigative records have included various claims involving public figures. Some accusations connected to Hawking were denied by Epstein himself and were never substantiated in court proceedings.

The Department of Justice has released more than 3.5 million documents under transparency mandates, though officials have indicated that millions more records will remain sealed.

Social Media Reaction

Following the document release, online reactions ranged from confusion to defense of Hawking’s legacy. Some users questioned the context of the image, while others argued that a single photograph lacked evidence of misconduct.

The Hawking estate reiterated that the scientist’s lifelong achievements in theoretical physics and cosmology should not be overshadowed by speculative interpretations of a decades-old image.