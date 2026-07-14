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Trump Says Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool Will Return Soon After Fresh Repairs

Trump Says Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool Will Return Soon After Fresh Repairs David Hearn Doug Burgum

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Trump Says Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool Will Return Soon After Fresh Repairs

The Plunge Daily - Bureau

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Donald Trump has announced that the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool has been drained once again as crews carry out another round of repairs, promising that the iconic National Mall landmark will soon return to service. The announcement comes after months of controversy surrounding the multimillion-dollar renovation project, which has faced persistent algae problems, peeling surface material and allegations of vandalism.

Posting on Truth Social, Trump said the pool was emptied to repair damage he attributed to vandals.

“We drained the beautiful Reflecting Pool today in order to fix the scars and damage that was done by the vandals,” Trump wrote, adding that the landmark would be “refilled and put back into service soon.”

Trump renews vandalism allegations

Trump again claimed the newly installed pool lining had been deliberately damaged, alleging long cuts had been made across the basin. According to the president, the damage stretched hundreds of yards and required the pool to be completely drained so repairs could be completed.

He also argued that those responsible should face significant penalties for damaging a nationally recognised monument.

The White House has repeatedly maintained that vandalism played a major role in the pool’s ongoing problems, although federal agencies have not publicly released evidence supporting the latest claims.

Trump rants on Truth Social over Reflecting Pool vandalism

Trump rants on Truth Social over Reflecting Pool vandalism

Renovation project faces repeated setbacks

The Reflecting Pool renovation began earlier this year as part of Trump’s broader initiative to improve public spaces across Washington, D.C.

The project initially aimed to repair long-standing water leakage while replacing the basin’s aging surface with a newly coated finish intended to create what administration officials described as an “American Flag Blue” appearance.

However, shortly after reopening, the landmark became the focus of criticism as algae rapidly spread across the water, turning large sections green instead of blue.

Additional issues emerged when parts of the new lining began peeling away, prompting further maintenance work.

By last week, crews had once again begun draining the 6.5-million-gallon pool for another repair effort.

Legal and environmental concerns

The renovation has also attracted legal scrutiny. A nonprofit preservation organisation previously filed a lawsuit challenging the project, arguing that changes to one of America’s most historic landmarks should have undergone additional federal review before construction began.

That legal challenge remains pending. Environmental questions have also surfaced following efforts to control algae growth using chemical treatments and advanced filtration systems.

Although officials introduced hydrogen peroxide and nanobubble filtration technology to improve water quality, algae continued returning during Washington’s summer heat.

Reports of dead ducks being found near the pool earlier this season also prompted public concern, though no official cause has been confirmed.

Arrests linked to pool damage

Federal authorities have charged multiple individuals in connection with alleged damage to the Reflecting Pool. Among those charged is former Olympic canoeist David Hearn, who has pleaded not guilty.

Other defendants accused of removing material from the newly installed lining have also denied wrongdoing.

Interior Secretary Doug Burgum has previously stated that investigators possess photographic evidence supporting claims of vandalism, although officials have not publicly released those images.

A landmark with a long maintenance history

Despite the recent political debate, the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool has experienced maintenance challenges for decades.

Completed in 1923, the two-thousand-foot-long pool has required repeated structural repairs due to aging infrastructure and persistent water leakage. Government estimates indicate the landmark has historically lost millions of gallons of water annually through leaks.

A major restoration project completed during the Obama administration also sought to improve water quality and repair aging infrastructure, though recurring maintenance issues continued in subsequent years.

Pool expected to reopen after repairs

While no exact reopening date has been announced, Trump expressed confidence that repairs would be completed soon and that visitors would once again be able to enjoy one of Washington’s most recognisable landmarks.

The National Park Service has not yet released an updated timeline for refilling the pool or restoring public access as repair work continues.

  • Trump Says Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool Will Return Soon After Fresh Repairs David Hearn Doug Burgum
  • Trump rants on Truth Social over Reflecting Pool vandalism
  • Trump Says Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool Will Return Soon After Fresh Repairs David Hearn Doug Burgum
  • Trump rants on Truth Social over Reflecting Pool vandalism

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