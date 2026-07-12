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“It Dropped From Heaven”: Norway Coach Convinced Camera Wire Assisted Jude Bellingham’s World Cup Quarter-Final Goal
By FIFA rule, if a match official notices a ball striking an overhead cable or camera system, play must be stopped immediately. Possession is then determined via a drop-ball at the spot of the incident
A high-tech officiating storm has engulfed the 2026 FIFA World Cup after England’s dramatic 2-1 quarter-final victory over Norway was marred by a bizarre controversy involving an overhead camera cable wire, a critical equalizer by Jude Bellingham, and microchip sensor data.
Norway manager Ståle Solbakken has left no doubt about his feelings, insisting that a first-half clearance by goalkeeper Ørjan Nyland struck an overhead robotic camera wire, fundamentally altering the ball’s trajectory seconds before Bellingham scored England’s vital equalizing goal.
The Cable Chaos in Miami
The incident occurred deep into first-half stoppage time (45+2′) at Miami Stadium, with Norway fighting to protect a fragile lead in their first World Cup knockout run since 1998. Ørjan Nyland launched a routine clearance downfield, but the ball suddenly died in mid-air.
“The ball fell straight down from the sky, so it changed its direction,” a visibly frustrated Ståle Solbakken said during his post-match press conference.
“It caused a misunderstanding among our players, and it was in a bad moment for us. Everyone said it hit it—including Ørjan, who is the goalie, and the guy who was going to receive the ball. I think it’s pretty clear it did. It was a strange thing.”
Instead of falling to a Norwegian shirt, the strangely deflected ball landed directly at the feet of an England player. Seconds later, the ball was worked into the box to Real Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham, who slotted a clinical, low strike past Nyland into the far post to make it 1-1.
By FIFA rule, if a match official notices a ball striking an overhead cable or camera system, play must be stopped immediately. Possession is then determined via a drop-ball at the spot of the incident. However, French referee Clément Turpin allowed play to continue, unaware of any contact.
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FIFA Defends the “Heartbeat of the Ball”
As furious Norwegian players and staff confronted Clément Turpin at the halftime whistle, FIFA took the unprecedented step of releasing an official statement on social media mid-match to clear up the confusion.
According to football’s governing body, the state-of-the-art Connected Ball Technology used throughout the 2026 tournament completely exonerates the Three Lions.
“Before England’s goal in minute 45+2 against Norway, the sensor in the Connected Ball showed no peak in the ‘heartbeat of the ball’ when in the air,” the FIFA Media statement read. “Therefore, there is no evidence that the ball touched the overhead wire and changed the movement of the ball.”
This tracking chip technology has been praised earlier in the tournament. In the Round of 32, the ball’s internal sensor famously detected a microscopic touch off a Croatia player’s hair to rule out a late equalizer against Portugal for offside.
England manager Thomas Tuchel leaned heavily on that technological precedent when asked about Solbakken’s complaints. “I mean, there is a chip in the ball which can tell you if a hair touches it, as we know since the Croatia-Portugal game,” Tuchel remarked. “So they should be able to tell you if it happened. I was not aware of it. I didn’t see it.”
VAR Controversy Deepens
Despite the technical data, the lack of a formal review by Video Assistant Referee (VAR) Jérôme Brisard has raised eyebrows. Critics point out that Jérôme Brisard was also behind the VAR screen during the highly contentious Argentina-Egypt quarter-final, where Egypt officially complained about unfair officiating after a 3-2 defeat.
For Norway, the psychological blow proved fatal. After holding England to a stalemate through the second half, the Three Lions eventually found a winner in extra time to secure their spot in the World Cup semi-finals, leaving the Scandinavians to pack their bags amid a cloud of technological skepticism.
Despite his conviction that his team was wronged, Solbakken insisted he does not want his squad’s historic tournament run defined by a piece of wire.
“I will not blame that,” Ståle Solbakken said quietly. “But we will talk about the wire until we are all dead. I hope we can think about and talk about other things. That’s my sincere hope. I hope that this will not be the story about this team. It shouldn’t be.”