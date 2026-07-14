South Carolina Governor Appoints Lindsey Graham’s Sister to Fill Senate Seat Until Special Election

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster has appointed Darline Graham Nordone, the younger sister of the late Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, to serve the remainder of his Senate term following his unexpected death earlier this month.

The appointment, announced on Monday, ensures the state maintains representation in the U.S. Senate until January, when a newly elected senator will assume office after a special election later this year.

Nordone, who has never previously held elected office, described the appointment as both a privilege and a deeply personal responsibility.

“Lindsey was always there for me,” she said while accepting the appointment. “Now I have the opportunity to be there for him by completing the work that meant so much to him.”

Interim appointment ahead of special election

Darline Graham Nordone’s tenure is expected to last only a few months.

The late senator had already secured the Republican nomination for another term before his death, prompting South Carolina officials to schedule a special Republican primary on August 11 to determine the party’s candidate for the November general election.

It remains unclear whether Nordone intends to seek a full Senate term beyond her temporary appointment.

Several high-profile South Carolina Republicans, including Representatives Nancy Mace and Ralph Norman, have already been linked to the race for the permanent seat.

A lifelong bond shaped by tragedy

Darline Graham Nordone has long played a central role in Lindsey Graham’s personal story.

The siblings faced immense hardship early in life after losing both parents within just over a year. Their mother died after battling Hodgkin’s lymphoma, while their father passed away from a heart attack approximately 15 months later.

At the time, Lindsey Graham was only 22 years old and studying law at the University of South Carolina, while Darline was just 13.

Rather than pursuing a conventional path, Lindsey Graham became his sister’s legal guardian, later formally adopting her while serving as a military lawyer in the U.S. Air Force so she could receive military family benefits.

Throughout his political career, Graham frequently described caring for his younger sister as one of the defining moments of his life.

Political ally and constant supporter

Although Nordone has largely remained outside frontline politics, she has been a familiar face during Graham’s Senate campaigns and public appearances for decades.

She often accompanied him during election events, campaign launches, and major speeches.

When Graham filed paperwork for his most recent Senate campaign earlier this year, Nordone stood beside him along with members of her family.

The senator, who never married or had children, often described his sister’s success and happiness as one of his proudest personal achievements.

Support from Republican leaders

The appointment quickly gained support from senior Republican leaders.

President Donald Trump publicly endorsed Darline Graham Nordone for the interim role, calling her appointment a fitting tribute to her late brother. South Carolina Senator Tim Scott also joined Governor McMaster during the announcement ceremony, praising Nordone’s dedication and long-standing connection to Graham’s public service.

The swift consensus among Republican leaders reflects Graham’s influence within the party and their desire for continuity during the transition.

Impact on Senate business

Graham’s death leaves more than an emotional void in Washington.

He chaired the Senate Budget Committee, which plays a critical role in shaping federal spending legislation, and also served on the influential Senate Judiciary Committee, currently reviewing several key nominations.

Although Nordone is expected to be sworn in quickly, committee assignments and legislative responsibilities may still require adjustments until a permanent successor is elected.

A personal mission begins

Before entering politics, Nordone built a career working with individuals with disabilities while raising her own family in South Carolina.

Those close to the Graham family say her appointment reflects not only political continuity but also the extraordinary relationship that defined the siblings’ lives.

As she prepares to take her seat in Washington, Nordone will carry forward the work of a senator whose career spanned more than two decades and whose promise to care for his younger sister has now come full circle.