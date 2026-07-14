Connect with us
The Plunge Daily

The Plunge Daily

‘Wonderwall’ Has Become England’s Unofficial Anthem at the FIFA World Cup 2026

‘Wonderwall’ Has Become England’s Unofficial Anthem at the FIFA World Cup 2026 Harry Kane Oasis

FIFA World Cup

‘Wonderwall’ Has Become England’s Unofficial Anthem at the FIFA World Cup 2026

Sound Plunge

By

Published on

England’s march through the FIFA World Cup 2026 has produced dramatic victories, resilient performances and an unexpected soundtrack. After every major win, thousands of England supporters and players have united in singing Oasis’ iconic 1995 hit “Wonderwall,” transforming the Britpop classic into the unofficial anthem of the Three Lions’ World Cup campaign.

As England won the crucial quarterfinal clash against Norway in Miami, fans gave yet another stadium-wide rendition of the timeless song.

A spontaneous celebration becomes tradition

The tradition began after England’s impressive 4-2 victory over Croatia during the group stage in Arlington, Texas.

As the final whistle blew, “Wonderwall” echoed around the stadium, with supporters singing so loudly that many players joined in from the pitch. England captain Harry Kane later described the experience as one of the most memorable moments of his international career.

“That was probably one of my favourite moments in an England shirt, especially at a major tournament,” Harry Kane said, recalling the emotional connection shared with supporters.

Since then, the song has accompanied England after knockout victories over DR Congo and Mexico, becoming an increasingly anticipated part of the team’s celebrations.

Players embrace the Oasis classic

England midfielder Morgan Rogers joked that knowing the lyrics is almost a requirement for anyone representing England.

“Don’t think you’re English if you don’t know the lyrics,” Rogers said. “It’s such a well-known song. Everyone has to know it. If not, you’d better learn it quickly.”

The players’ willingness to sing alongside supporters has helped strengthen the relationship between the squad and travelling fans throughout the tournament.

For many supporters, the celebrations have become as memorable as the football itself.

Why ‘Wonderwall’?

Although Oasis released “Wonderwall” more than three decades ago, the song continues to occupy a special place in British popular culture.

Written by Noel Gallagher and performed by his brother Liam Gallagher, the track became one of the band’s biggest international hits and remains one of the most recognisable songs in British music history.

Before the tournament, England supporters submitted several songs as possible football anthems, including the familiar “Sweet Caroline,” which became closely associated with former England manager Gareth Southgate’s successful tenure.

However, under new head coach Thomas Tuchel, “Wonderwall” has emerged organically as the soundtrack to England’s latest World Cup journey.

Rather than being officially adopted, its popularity has grown naturally through emotional post-match celebrations.

A symbol of unity

Football analysts believe the repeated singalongs have become symbolic of the renewed bond between England’s players and supporters. Following England’s dramatic victory over Mexico, players remained on the pitch long after the final whistle, applauding supporters while joining thousands of voices singing in unison.

For many fans, the moment reflects a squad that appears more connected with its supporters than ever before.

The song’s central themes of hope, belief and standing together have resonated with England’s World Cup campaign, where several victories have required determination and resilience.

Not Oasis’ first sporting moment

“Wonderwall” is no stranger to major sporting occasions. Liam Gallagher previously performed the song during the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games, introducing it to another global audience.

Over the years, the track has also become a regular feature at football stadiums across Britain, though never before has it been so closely identified with England’s national team during a major tournament.

Its transformation from Britpop classic to football anthem reflects the unique ability of music to unite supporters across generations.

Eyes on another celebration

As England prepares to face Argentina in the World Cup semifinals, supporters are already hoping for another unforgettable night.

Should Tuchel’s side progress, fans expect the now-famous chorus of “Wonderwall” to once again echo around the stadium — celebrating not only another victory, but also the growing connection between the England team and the supporters who have travelled thousands of miles to back them.

For now, “Wonderwall” has become much more than a song. It has become the soundtrack of England’s World Cup dream.

  • ‘Wonderwall’ Has Become England’s Unofficial Anthem at the FIFA World Cup 2026 Harry Kane Oasis
  • ‘Wonderwall’ Has Become England’s Unofficial Anthem at the FIFA World Cup 2026 Harry Kane Oasis

Related Topics:, , , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in FIFA World Cup

Submit Your Story

CULTURE

Sacha Baron Cohen Revives Ali G at Wimbledon as Secret Movie Fuels Comeback Buzz

Comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen Revives Ali G at Wimbledon as Secret Movie Fuels Comeback Buzz
By July 14, 2026
Tom Cruise Undergoes Dramatic Transformation in ‘Digger’ as First Trailer Unveils Alejandro Iñárritu’s Political Satire

Movies & Documentaries

Tom Cruise Undergoes Dramatic Transformation in ‘Digger’ as First Trailer Unveils Alejandro Iñárritu’s Political Satire
By July 13, 2026
Shia LaBeouf Claims Father’s Alleged On-Set Conduct Strained Hollywood Relationships Lucy Liu Jeffrey Craig LaBeouf Sigourney Weaver

E! News

Shia LaBeouf Claims Father’s Alleged On-Set Conduct Strained Hollywood Relationships
By July 13, 2026
Olivia Wilde’s ‘The Invite’ Wins Early Praise as Seth Rogen-Led Comedy Sparks Oscar Buzz Penélope Cruz and Edward Norton

A24

Olivia Wilde’s ‘The Invite’ Wins Early Praise as Seth Rogen-Led Comedy Sparks Oscar Buzz
By July 13, 2026
Sacha Baron Cohen Secretly Wraps New Ali G Movie, Reviving The Character After Two Decades Borat Bruno

Comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen Secretly Wraps New Ali G Movie, Reviving The Character After Two Decades
By July 13, 2026
Alaya By Stage3 raises seed funding to hit ₹50 crore ARR — and AI is at the centre of the plan LC Nueva AIF

Alaya By Stage3 raises seed funding to hit ₹50 crore ARR, and AI is at the centre of the plan
By April 22, 2026
NitiQuest 2026 PedalStart and Cesim Spotlight India’s Rising Student Startup Founders

NitiQuest 2026: PedalStart and Cesim Spotlight India’s Rising Student Startup Founders
By March 9, 2026
Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence Ashish Kacholia and group, Authum Investments, Aishwarya Rai, Karthik Sundar Iyer, Hardik Patel (Finquest), LNB Group, Mukul Agarwal, Shah Rukh Khan Family Office, Sakal Media Group, Utpal Sheth, and Vinod Dugar (RDB Group).

Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence
By September 8, 2025

TECH PLUNGE

Elon Musk and Sam Altman Clash Again as Apple’s Trade Secrets Lawsuit Against OpenAI Escalates Scam Altman

News

Elon Musk and Sam Altman Clash Again as Apple’s Trade Secrets Lawsuit Against OpenAI Escalates
By July 14, 2026
Rare Total Solar Eclipse to Grace Skies in August 2026, With Stunning Sunset Views Across Europe NASA

News

Rare Total Solar Eclipse to Grace Skies in August 2026, With Stunning Sunset Views Across Europe
By July 13, 2026
India’s First AI Literacy Summit launched in Kochi as Saina Human AI unveils KFSI Shri P.K. Kunhalikutty, Keralam’s Minister Artificial Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence

India’s First AI Literacy Summit launched in Kochi as Saina Human AI unveils KFSI
By July 10, 2026

PLUNGE DAILY

Future Drops 22-Track ‘The Real Me,’ Eyes Another Billboard No. 1 Album Drake Track Radio

Album Drop

Future Drops 22-Track ‘The Real Me,’ Eyes Another Billboard No. 1 Album
Trump Thanks FIFA After Stunning Folarin Balogun Suspension Reversal Ahead of Belgium Clash Gianni Infantino

News

Trump Thanks FIFA After Stunning Folarin Balogun Suspension Reversal Ahead of Belgium Clash
Grey's Anatomy Patrick Dempsey Rules Out Maine Senate Bid, Says His Greatest Service Is Outside Politics

News

Patrick Dempsey Rules Out Maine Senate Bid, Says His Greatest Service Is Outside Politics
FBI Investigation Into Argentina Football Federation Emerges During World Cup Campaign AFA Messi

FIFA World Cup

FBI Investigation Into Argentina Football Federation Emerges During World Cup Campaign
Jermaine Dupri files $18 million lawsuit against Sony Music over unpaid royalties Mariah Carey, Usher So So Def

Music Disputes

Jermaine Dupri files $18 million lawsuit against Sony Music over unpaid royalties
Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey Unveils Epic Final Trailer Ahead of July Release Matt Damon Zendaya Tom Holland Robert Pattinson

Book Adaptation

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey Unveils Epic Final Trailer Ahead of July Release
Drake, Nelly Furtado at FIFA World Cup Clash in Toronto Cristiano Ronaldo Croatia

FIFA World Cup

Drake, Nelly Furtado and Canadian Celebrities at the Dramatic FIFA World Cup Clash in Toronto
Trump Faces Renewed Scrutiny After Verbal Missteps at NATO Summit in Turkey Islamic Republic of Japan to referring to Zelensky as President Putin. 

Trump Presidency

Trump Faces Renewed Scrutiny After Verbal Missteps at NATO Summit in Turkey
Christian Horner Open to Formula 1 Return, but Only With a Front-Running Team Silverstone British GP PAddock

News

Christian Horner Open to Formula 1 Return, but Only With a Front-Running Team
Tesla Stock Could Gain 20% as Wall Street Weighs Potential SpaceX Merger Elon Musk

Business

Tesla Stock Could Gain 20% as Wall Street Weighs Potential SpaceX Merger
Donald Trump Claims He’s ‘No. 1’ on TikTok, Takes Fresh Swipe at Taylor Swift

News

Trump Claims He’s ‘No. 1’ on TikTok, Takes Fresh Swipe at Taylor Swift
Trump Seeks Rare Supreme Court Rehearing in Birthright Citizenship Battle 14th Amendment

immigration Politics

Trump Seeks Rare Supreme Court Rehearing in Birthright Citizenship Battle
Nurix AI Acquires Verloop.io to Strengthen Enterprise Conversational AI Platform

Artificial Intelligence

Nurix AI Acquires Verloop.io to Strengthen Enterprise Conversational AI Platform
Portugal’s World Cup Dream Ends as Cristiano Ronaldo Bows Out in Tears, Roberto Martinez Resigns Spain Mikel Merino

FIFA World Cup

Portugal’s World Cup Dream Ends as Cristiano Ronaldo Bows Out in Tears, Roberto Martinez Resigns
Erling Haaland Fires Norway Into Historic World Cup Quarterfinals With Stunning Brace Against Brazil FIFA

FIFA World Cup

Erling Haaland Fires Norway Into Historic World Cup Quarterfinals With Stunning Brace Against Brazil
Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff Separate After Nearly Three Years of Marriage

E! News

Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff Separate After Nearly Three Years of Marriage
Drake Stuns Fan by Joining Her TikTok Live, Creates Viral Moment With Heartfelt Message Champagnemamiabi Abi

Hip Hop/ Rap

Drake Stuns Fan by Joining Her TikTok Live, Creates Viral Moment With Heartfelt Message
Giannis Antetokounmpo backs Drake in Kendrick Lamar rivalry LeBron James N3on Livestream

Hip Hop/ Rap

Giannis Antetokounmpo backs Drake in Kendrick Lamar rivalry
Netcore Unbxd Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Search and Product Discovery

Artificial Intelligence

Netcore Unbxd Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Search and Product Discovery
Dune Part Three Trailer Unveils Paul Atreides’ Darkest Battle Yet Timothée Chalamet Zendaya Robert Pattinson Denis Villeneuve Frank Herbert

Book Adaptation

Dune: Part Three Trailer Unveils Paul Atreides’ Darkest Battle Yet
New Madonna Photo Book Unveils Rare 1985 Portraits and Untold Stories Ken Regan Madonna: Into the Groove Sean penn

Pop Music

New Madonna Photo Book Unveils Rare 1985 Portraits and Untold Stories
Trump’s Plan to Display $400 Million Air Force One at Presidential Library Qatari Jet Boeing 747

News

Trump’s Plan to Display $400 Million Air Force One at Presidential Library
To Top
Loading...