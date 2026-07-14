FIFA World Cup
‘Wonderwall’ Has Become England’s Unofficial Anthem at the FIFA World Cup 2026
England’s march through the FIFA World Cup 2026 has produced dramatic victories, resilient performances and an unexpected soundtrack. After every major win, thousands of England supporters and players have united in singing Oasis’ iconic 1995 hit “Wonderwall,” transforming the Britpop classic into the unofficial anthem of the Three Lions’ World Cup campaign.
As England won the crucial quarterfinal clash against Norway in Miami, fans gave yet another stadium-wide rendition of the timeless song.
A spontaneous celebration becomes tradition
The tradition began after England’s impressive 4-2 victory over Croatia during the group stage in Arlington, Texas.
As the final whistle blew, “Wonderwall” echoed around the stadium, with supporters singing so loudly that many players joined in from the pitch. England captain Harry Kane later described the experience as one of the most memorable moments of his international career.
“That was probably one of my favourite moments in an England shirt, especially at a major tournament,” Harry Kane said, recalling the emotional connection shared with supporters.
Since then, the song has accompanied England after knockout victories over DR Congo and Mexico, becoming an increasingly anticipated part of the team’s celebrations.
Players embrace the Oasis classic
England midfielder Morgan Rogers joked that knowing the lyrics is almost a requirement for anyone representing England.
“Don’t think you’re English if you don’t know the lyrics,” Rogers said. “It’s such a well-known song. Everyone has to know it. If not, you’d better learn it quickly.”
The players’ willingness to sing alongside supporters has helped strengthen the relationship between the squad and travelling fans throughout the tournament.
For many supporters, the celebrations have become as memorable as the football itself.
Why ‘Wonderwall’?
Although Oasis released “Wonderwall” more than three decades ago, the song continues to occupy a special place in British popular culture.
Written by Noel Gallagher and performed by his brother Liam Gallagher, the track became one of the band’s biggest international hits and remains one of the most recognisable songs in British music history.
Before the tournament, England supporters submitted several songs as possible football anthems, including the familiar “Sweet Caroline,” which became closely associated with former England manager Gareth Southgate’s successful tenure.
However, under new head coach Thomas Tuchel, “Wonderwall” has emerged organically as the soundtrack to England’s latest World Cup journey.
Rather than being officially adopted, its popularity has grown naturally through emotional post-match celebrations.
Cmon England cmon Wonderwall
— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) July 11, 2026
A symbol of unity
Football analysts believe the repeated singalongs have become symbolic of the renewed bond between England’s players and supporters. Following England’s dramatic victory over Mexico, players remained on the pitch long after the final whistle, applauding supporters while joining thousands of voices singing in unison.
For many fans, the moment reflects a squad that appears more connected with its supporters than ever before.
The song’s central themes of hope, belief and standing together have resonated with England’s World Cup campaign, where several victories have required determination and resilience.
Not Oasis’ first sporting moment
“Wonderwall” is no stranger to major sporting occasions. Liam Gallagher previously performed the song during the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games, introducing it to another global audience.
Over the years, the track has also become a regular feature at football stadiums across Britain, though never before has it been so closely identified with England’s national team during a major tournament.
Its transformation from Britpop classic to football anthem reflects the unique ability of music to unite supporters across generations.
Eyes on another celebration
As England prepares to face Argentina in the World Cup semifinals, supporters are already hoping for another unforgettable night.
Should Tuchel’s side progress, fans expect the now-famous chorus of “Wonderwall” to once again echo around the stadium — celebrating not only another victory, but also the growing connection between the England team and the supporters who have travelled thousands of miles to back them.
For now, “Wonderwall” has become much more than a song. It has become the soundtrack of England’s World Cup dream.