Trump Staffer Known as ‘Big Balls’ Assaulted in DC: Attack Sparks Political Firestorm Over Crime and Juvenile Justice

Trump Presidency

The Plunge Daily - Bureau
A Trump administration DOGE staffer, nicknamed “Big Balls,” was violently assaulted in a shocking attack that has reignited national debate over crime and juvenile justice laws in the nation’s capital. The victim, Edward Coristine, who now works for the Social Security Administration, sustained visible injuries after being ambushed by a group of juveniles in D.C., according to a police report and statements from Donald Trump.

The incident occurred as Trump’s DOGE’s ‘Big Balls’ Edward Coristine and his significant other were entering a vehicle. According to the police report, the assailants approached, made an aggressive comment about taking the vehicle, and then launched into a brutal attack after Coristine ensured his companion’s safety inside the car. A photo taken by fellow DOGE staffer Marko Elez captured ‘Big Balls’ Edward Coristine shirtless, his face and torso splattered with blood, which quickly circulated on social media.



Donald Trump weighed in on his platform, Truth Social, sharing the graphic image and calling for tougher penalties on juvenile offenders. “Perhaps it should have been done a long time ago, then this incredible young man, and so many others, would not have had to go through the horrors of Violent Crime,” Trump wrote, advocating for legal reforms to prosecute violent juveniles as adults.

Elon Musk, who formerly headed DOGE initiatives under the Trump administration, provided further details, claiming on X (formerly Twitter) that Edward Coristine intervened when he witnessed a group of about a dozen young men attempting to assault a woman in her car. “A DOGE team member saw what was happening, ran to defend her and was severely beaten to the point of concussion, but he saved her,” Musk posted.

Edward Coristine’s career in public service spans across key departments, including the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and the Transportation Security Administration (TSA). He also played a pivotal role in DOGE’s controversial efforts to dismantle the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID).

The attack has become a flashpoint in the ongoing debate over D.C.’s crime policies. Trump has long advocated for federal oversight of Washington D.C.’s criminal justice system, especially in light of the post-pandemic crime surge. While crime statistics have stabilized in recent months, high-profile assaults like this continue to fuel political tensions.

The White House declined to comment on the incident, referring inquiries to the U.S. attorney’s office for the District of Columbia, which has yet to release an official statement. Edward Coristine also has not issued a public comment following the attack.

Elon Musk’s DOGE Cancels Politico’s $8 Million Government Funding

The incident has intensified scrutiny on juvenile justice policies, with critics arguing that the current system lacks sufficient deterrents for violent youth offenders. Trump supporters are seizing on the assault as further evidence of failed Democratic leadership in urban centers, while opponents accuse Republicans of exploiting the tragedy for political gain.

As the investigation continues, the assault on “Big Balls” Coristine has once again placed D.C.’s crime issues under the national spotlight, raising questions about public safety, juvenile crime accountability, and the political will to address them.


