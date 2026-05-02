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Florida Sting Operation Leads to Arrest of Santa Impersonator

Florida Sting Operation Leads to Arrest of Santa Impersonator Thomas Allen Hicks Operation Child Protector VIII Child Safety Exploitation Predator

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Florida Sting Operation Leads to Arrest of Santa Impersonator

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd stated that Tomas Allen Hicks allegedly responded to an online advertisement placed by an undercover detective posing as a parent offering access to a minor. Investigators claim that the suspect engaged in explicit communication and agreed to meet, leading to his arrest.
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A large-scale undercover operation in Florida has led to the arrest of 19 individuals, including a 68-year-old Santa Claus impersonator, in a case that has shocked local communities and raised renewed concerns about online child exploitation.

Authorities identified the suspect as Thomas Allen Hicks, a long-time Santa performer and preacher, who was arrested as part of “Operation Child Protector VIII,” a multi-agency initiative targeting individuals seeking illegal contact with minors.

According to officials, the arrests were the result of coordinated efforts by law enforcement agencies across several counties, aimed at identifying and apprehending individuals using digital platforms to engage in unlawful activity involving children.

Details of the Allegations

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd stated that Tomas Allen Hicks allegedly responded to an online advertisement placed by an undercover detective posing as a parent offering access to a minor. Investigators claim that the suspect engaged in explicit communication and agreed to meet, leading to his arrest.

Hicks faces multiple charges, including human trafficking, use of a computer to solicit a minor, and traveling to meet a minor. Authorities allege that he also offered payment as part of the arrangement.

Officials emphasized that the charges are allegations, and the case will proceed through the legal system.

 

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Community Reaction and Professional Fallout

The case has drawn particular attention due to Hicks’ public persona. He had reportedly spent years working as a Santa impersonator at community events, including local holiday parades, and was described by authorities as well-known within that community.

In addition to his seasonal work, Hicks had a long career as a preacher and was employed at a behavioral health organization. Following his arrest, his employer confirmed that his position had been terminated.

The revelations have sparked concern among families and community members, highlighting the challenges of ensuring safety in public-facing roles.

Scope of the Operation

“Operation Child Protector VIII” resulted in a total of 85 felony charges and eight misdemeanors against the 19 suspects arrested. Authorities reported that many of the individuals communicated with undercover officers they believed to be minors or guardians and took steps toward arranging in-person meetings.

Law enforcement officials noted that such operations are critical in preventing harm before it occurs, particularly as online platforms continue to be used for illicit activities.

Ongoing Efforts to Combat Exploitation

The case underscores the importance of proactive policing strategies in addressing online child exploitation. Investigators say these operations rely on digital surveillance, intelligence gathering, and coordination between agencies.

Officials also urged parents and guardians to remain vigilant about online safety and to educate children about potential risks associated with digital communication.

While the case remains under legal review, it serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing risks posed by online predators and the importance of law enforcement efforts to combat such threats.

Authorities stress that continued vigilance, community awareness, and robust investigative work are essential in protecting vulnerable populations and ensuring accountability under the law.

  • Florida Sting Operation Leads to Arrest of Santa Impersonator Thomas Allen Hicks Operation Child Protector VIII Child Safety Exploitation Predator
  • Florida Sting Operation Leads to Arrest of Santa Impersonator Thomas Allen Hicks Operation Child Protector VIII Child Safety Exploitation Predator

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