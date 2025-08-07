Apple Commits $100 Billion to U.S. Manufacturing as Trump Threatens Global Chip Tariffs

The tech giant Apple announced a monumental $100 billion expansion of its U.S. manufacturing footprint, aligning itself with President Donald Trump’s aggressive new tariff strategy on imported semiconductors. The announcement, made from the Oval Office, comes as the Trump administration threatens 100% import tariffs on all international chips, shaking up global tech supply chains.

With this new commitment, Apple aims to shift significant portions of its iPhone component production to the United States, partnering with American suppliers and launching a full-fledged American Manufacturing Program. CEO Tim Cook revealed that Apple will produce over 19 billion chips in 2025 alone, spread across 24 factories in 12 states. “We’re leading the creation of an end-to-end silicon supply chain right here in America,” Tim Cook said, highlighting Apple’s plan to manufacture critical components like Face ID lasers, iPhone glass, and semiconductors domestically.







Donald Trump praised Apple’s “return to America” and reiterated that companies investing in U.S. manufacturing would be exempt from the looming semiconductor tariffs. While Apple has previously invested $500 billion in U.S. operations, this latest initiative is being positioned as the most aggressive yet — driven by both political pressure and long-term strategic necessity.

Notably, Apple’s shift includes deepened partnerships with companies like Corning, which will supply cover glass from Kentucky for all iPhones and Apple Watches globally, and Coherent, which manufactures the laser components for Face ID.

Still, complete iPhone assembly in the U.S. remains unlikely, Tim Cook acknowledged. Labor costs, logistics, and the lack of a skilled manufacturing workforce present major hurdles. “For a while, we’ll still assemble iPhones abroad,” Tim Cook admitted. “But we’re bringing a significant amount of value and content to the U.S.”

The timing of Apple’s announcement isn’t coincidental. Trump recently slapped new 25% tariffs on India, where Apple assembles many of its devices. Although smartphones remain exempt — for now — Tim Cook’s strategic move ensures Apple stays ahead of further tariff shocks.

Apple’s announcement comes amid a broader trend. In 2025, TSMC, Texas Instruments, Nvidia, and others have announced multi-billion-dollar U.S. expansions as America races to regain semiconductor dominance.

For Apple, the stakes are high. The company has faced mounting challenges this year — including delays in AI development and pressure from competitors like OpenAI and Google. Yet industry analysts remain bullish, crediting Cook’s close White House ties and legendary supply chain expertise.

As Apple redefines the boundaries of its global manufacturing strategy, one thing is clear: the next iPhone may be more American than ever before.