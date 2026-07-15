Mumford & Sons Unveil Star-Studded ‘Here’ Music Video Featuring Paul Dano, Shailene Woodley and Oscar Isaac

British folk-rock band Mumford & Sons have released the official music video for “Here,” the opening track from their latest album Prizefighter, bringing together an impressive cast that includes Paul Dano, Shailene Woodley and Oscar Isaac.

The cinematic video arrives as the Grammy-winning band prepares to headline BST Hyde Park in London, marking their highly anticipated return to the iconic festival a decade after their previous appearance.

Hollywood talent joins Mumford & Sons

Directed by Bradley J. Calder, the video places Marcus Mumford alongside acclaimed actors Paul Dano, Shailene Woodley and Oscar Isaac in what resembles a series of dramatic auditions.

As each performer delivers emotionally charged interpretations of the song’s lyrics, band members Ben Lovett and Ted Dwane observe from the sidelines as silent judges, creating an unusual blend of music video and theatrical performance.

The visual approach focuses less on traditional storytelling and more on raw emotional expression, complementing the reflective tone of the song.

Oscar Isaac’s appearance also marks a reunion of sorts with Marcus Mumford. The two previously collaborated musically during the acclaimed 2013 film Inside Llewyn Davis, where Isaac showcased his folk-inspired vocals.

‘Here’ opens the band’s latest album

“Here” serves as the opening track on Prizefighter, Mumford & Sons’ sixth studio album released earlier this year.

The record debuted at No. 1 on the UK Albums Chart, reinforcing the band’s enduring popularity more than 15 years after emerging as one of Britain’s defining folk-rock acts.

The studio version of “Here” features guest vocals from Chris Stapleton, while the band delivered the song live earlier this year during their return to Saturday Night Live. That televised performance also featured additional guest appearances and introduced the song to a wider audience.

A visual built around emotion

Rather than relying on elaborate special effects or narrative twists, the “Here” music video leans into understated performances.

Each actor brings a distinct emotional interpretation to the lyrics, creating a layered viewing experience that mirrors the introspective themes of the song.

Paul Dano delivers a restrained yet intense performance, while Shailene Woodley and Oscar Isaac add their own dramatic presence, making the music video feel closer to an independent short film than a conventional promotional release.

Marcus Mumford appears throughout the video, seamlessly interacting with the cast while maintaining the song’s intimate atmosphere.

BST Hyde Park return marks milestone

The release comes just before Mumford & Sons return to BST Hyde Park, where they headline one of London’s biggest summer music events.

The performance marks 10 years since the band’s last appearance at the festival and is expected to showcase material from Prizefighter alongside many of their biggest hits.

Joining them on the lineup are artists including The War on Drugs, Holly Humberstone, Caamp, Divorce, Cliffords, Stella Lefty, Bec O’Malley, Heidi Curtis, Dermot Henry and Cassandra Coleman.

Speaking about returning to Hyde Park, the band previously described the venue as an important part of their history, calling London their musical home and expressing excitement about performing new material for fans.

Busy touring schedule ahead

Following the London concert, Mumford & Sons will continue their European tour with performances in Dublin, Rome and Berlin before heading back to North America for the next leg of their U.S. tour later this month.

Earlier this year, the group also performed an intimate acoustic show in New York and surprised audiences with a special appearance at London’s Battersea Power Station as part of Apple’s anniversary celebrations.

The release of “Here” further underscores the band’s renewed creative momentum.

When announcing Prizefighter, Mumford & Sons described the project as representing a fresh chapter, saying they felt they were entering a new creative peak while balancing seriousness with optimism.

The new video reinforces that ambition, pairing one of the band’s most personal songs with performances from some of Hollywood’s most respected actors, resulting in one of their most cinematic music videos to date.