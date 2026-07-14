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Prime Video Sets November Premiere for Authorized Muhammad Ali Series ‘The Greatest’

Prime Video Sets November Premiere for Authorized Muhammad Ali Series ‘The Greatest’ Jaalen Best Michael B. Jordan Lonnie Ali

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Prime Video Sets November Premiere for Authorized Muhammad Ali Series ‘The Greatest’

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Prime Video has officially unveiled the first trailer for “The Greatest,” the first authorized scripted television series based on the life of legendary boxer Muhammad Ali, while confirming a global premiere date of November 4.

The upcoming drama, executive produced by Lonnie Ali, the late champion’s widow, and Oscar-winning actor Michael B. Jordan, promises an intimate look at Muhammad Ali’s transformation from young boxing prodigy Cassius Clay into one of the most influential athletes and humanitarians in history.

The series will stream in more than 240 countries and territories, making it one of Prime Video’s most ambitious biographical productions to date.

A coming-of-age story beyond the boxing ring

Unlike traditional documentaries or sports biopics, The Greatest focuses on Ali’s early years, chronicling his journey between 1960 and 1964.

According to creator and showrunner Ben Watkins, the first season begins with Muhammad Ali’s triumph at the 1960 Rome Olympics, where he captured a gold medal, and concludes with his historic victory over Sonny Liston to become the youngest heavyweight champion of his era.

Ben Watkins has described the series as more than a sports drama, calling it a deeply personal coming-of-age story that explores the man behind the public icon.

The production aims to highlight aspects of Muhammad Ali’s life that audiences have rarely seen through archival footage or previous documentaries.

Jaalen Best takes on the role of Muhammad Ali

Actor Jaalen Best stars as the young Muhammad Ali, portraying the boxing legend during the formative years that shaped both his athletic career and personal convictions.

Best, known for appearances in All American: Homecoming and Magnum P.I., leads an ensemble cast that includes Michael Ealy, Dana Gourrier, Amin Joseph, and Kai Parham.

The newly released teaser features Ali’s intense training sessions, showcasing his relentless determination as he pursues the heavyweight championship while hinting at the social and personal challenges that would define his remarkable career.

Michael B. Jordan and Lonnie Ali lead production

The project marks the first authorized scripted adaptation of Muhammad Ali’s life, with Lonnie Ali playing an active role in ensuring authenticity throughout production.

Jordan serves as executive producer through his production company, Outlier Society, alongside Watkins and a team of producers from Authentic Studios, Roc Nation, Polygram Entertainment, and Grace: A Storytelling Company.

The involvement of Ali’s family distinguishes the series from previous portrayals, giving filmmakers access to personal insights and historical context surrounding the boxing icon’s extraordinary journey.

Ali’s legacy extends beyond sport

Widely regarded as one of the greatest athletes in history, Muhammad Ali transcended boxing through his outspoken activism, humanitarian work, and influence on civil rights.

While the first season primarily focuses on his rise to boxing stardom, future installments could potentially explore his opposition to the Vietnam War, his conversion to Islam, his global humanitarian efforts, and his enduring cultural impact.

Ali remains one of the most recognizable sporting figures worldwide decades after his retirement, with his influence continuing to inspire athletes and activists alike.

Prime Video strengthens its sports storytelling lineup

The Greatest adds to Prime Video’s growing portfolio of high-profile sports dramas and documentaries.

Streaming platforms have increasingly invested in premium sports storytelling, recognizing growing audience demand for character-driven narratives that extend beyond competition itself.

The series also arrives as interest in sports biographical programming continues to rise, following successful productions focused on basketball, Formula One, football and combat sports.

With a respected production team, family authorization and one of the world’s most celebrated sporting figures at its center, The Greatest is positioned as one of Prime Video’s marquee releases of the year.

Fans can watch the first season beginning November 4, when the story of Muhammad Ali’s remarkable rise enters a new chapter on the streaming platform.

  • Prime Video Sets November Premiere for Authorized Muhammad Ali Series ‘The Greatest’ Jaalen Best Michael B. Jordan Lonnie Ali
  • Prime Video Sets November Premiere for Authorized Muhammad Ali Series ‘The Greatest’ Jaalen Best Michael B. Jordan Lonnie Ali

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