Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein Secures Rare Netflix Theatrical Release This October

Netflix is breaking tradition for one of its most ambitious projects yet. Oscar-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro’s long-awaited adaptation of Frankenstein will debut in theaters on October 17, 2025, ahead of its streaming premiere on November 7, 2025.

This marks a rare move from Netflix, which typically skips cinemas for its original films. But the streamer is making an exception for Frankenstein—a testament to its cultural weight, awards potential, and Guillermo del Toro’s reputation for delivering genre-defining cinema.

A Gothic Dream Cast

The film stars Oscar Isaac as Victor Frankenstein, the ambitious scientist whose obsession with reanimating life leads to ruin. Jacob Elordi takes on the iconic role of the Creature, bringing a new dimension to Mary Shelley’s tragic monster. They’re joined by Mia Goth as Elizabeth Lavenza, Christoph Waltz as Dr. Pretorius, and veteran actors Ralph Ineson and Charles Dance in supporting roles.







At 149 minutes, the adaptation promises to be a sweeping and immersive take on Shelley’s 1818 masterpiece, staying true to the Gothic origins while reflecting Guillermo del Toro’s trademark visual and emotional depth.

Netflix’s Rare Big-Screen Gamble

The decision to give Frankenstein a theatrical run signals Netflix’s confidence in the film as both a critical and commercial event. With del Toro’s The Shape of Water winning Best Picture at the Oscars and his projects consistently praised for their craft, Netflix is positioning Frankenstein as a prestige release during awards season.

The mid-October premiere also places the film perfectly within the Halloween window, ensuring audiences can experience its Gothic horror atmosphere at the height of spooky season before it hits streaming.

A Career Culmination for Del Toro

For Guillermo del Toro, Frankenstein is more than another adaptation—it’s the culmination of decades of fascination with Gothic horror, monsters, and humanity’s darker impulses. Elements of Shelley’s novel have echoed throughout his career, from Pan’s Labyrinth to Crimson Peak and The Shape of Water. Now, he is tackling the source material directly in what may be his most personal project yet.

Why Fans Should Be Excited

Guillermo del Toro’s films are known for their meticulous design, hauntingly beautiful visuals, and layered storytelling. Frankenstein is expected to blend horror, tragedy, and spectacle, making its theatrical debut essential. The early posters featuring Oscar Isaac and Jacob Elordi emphasize the film’s grandeur, reinforcing that this isn’t just another horror release but an actual cinematic event.

By granting Frankenstein a theatrical release, Netflix is acknowledging what fans already know: Guillermo del Toro’s monster epic belongs on the big screen. With a powerhouse cast and a Halloween release date, this Gothic reimagining could stand as one of 2025’s defining films.