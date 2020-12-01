Workers with AI skills have more opportunities for career advancement: Survey

Many executives believe that AI skills can give employees more opportunities for career advancement within the organization, reveals a survey by UiPath. It states that almost two-thirds, about 64 per cent, of executives surveyed globally believe automation and AI skills can increase employees’ pay.









UiPath, a leading enterprise Robotic Process Automation software company, surveyed more than 500 C-level executives and senior managers at large organizations. It found that they are increasingly requiring employees to have, and seeking new candidates who have automation and artificial intelligence (AI) skills.

Tom Clancy, SVP UiPath Learning, said its loud and clear that executives want all employees to have automation and AI skills, and that employees, in turn, demand training to be successful with these emerging technologies. “As we continue to work in automation-led work environments, its absolutely crucial for all employees to have access to automation and AI education,” he explained. “Employers need to provide their employees with training initiatives so they can best leverage technology like automation so they are more productive and satisfied in their careers and to boost the business.”

73 per cent of the executives said they would pick the candidates with more experience in automation and AI tools even if the role does not require those abilities. Experts highlight that companies around the world are turning to automation to boost business productivity and employee satisfaction. Companies are also increasingly using automation to address new business and market pressures stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. As such, 70 per cent of teh executives that UiPath surveyed said their organizations already invest in automation, with 180 per cent of those organizations using it across all departments.

The survey established that automation and AI skills are becoming increasingly critical for all employees, regardless of job focus. The executives believe its important for employees in non-technical roles to have a working knowledge of automation. According to the survey, 94 per cent of individuals in non-technical roles at respondents’ organizations already interact with automation and AI technologies in some capacity.