Conekt Gadgets launches India’s fastest charging Powerbank Zeal Ultima

Conekt Gadgets has launched India’s fastest charging powerbank Zeal Ultima, a 100W Powerbank with a single port maximum output of 65W. It also launched a Bluetooth neckband Bounce 4 with superior design and advanced tech features.

Pradeep Yerraguntla, COO Conekt Gadgets, said that through the latest offerings, the company wants to shatter the myth that Indian product brands won’t innovate. He said their Powerbank performs almost three times better than any other top performing Powerbank in the market and is in fact, six times better than any average Powerbank. “Our new Bluetooth neckband has been designed especially for the millennials who are our prime users and supporters for the company from inception,” Yerraguntla said.









The Powerbank Zeal Ultima, priced Rs 4,999, is a 20000 mAh charging device which can give combined output of nearly 100 watts and a single port maximum output of 65W. The device has two USB ports, one type C PD port and one micro USB input port.

The Conekt BT neckband Bounce 4, priced Rs 2,499, stands out with its superior design and advanced tech features. It elevates the user’s daily mobile experience and supports 16 hours play back, all voice assistants and has fast charging feature – in just five minutes of charge, it can be used for up to two hours.

Conekt Gadgets is the developers of smartphone peripherals and accessories in India. In 2018 Rohit Sharma, who is an Indian international cricketer, was hired as Brand ambassador to unveil the brand and took wraps off its highly anticipated product line. The company has been at the forefront of technology. It aims to make a series of disrputive products that can change human life. Conekt, there is a continuing endeavor to improve, enhance and introduce robust products with the latest technologies.