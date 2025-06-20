Connect with us

PrepInsta's Data Science and Analytics Courses Earn NASSCOM Certification

PrepInsta’s Data Science and Analytics Courses Earn NASSCOM Certification

PrepInsta’s Data Science and Analytics Courses Earn NASSCOM Certification

The Plunge Daily - Bureau
PrepInsta, a placement and upskilling platform, has announced that its Data Science and Analytics courses, available under the PrepInsta Prime subscription, are now officially certified by NASSCOM. This prestigious certification not only validates the platform’s high-quality learning content but also allows students to access direct NASSCOM assessments—a game-changer for those looking to boost employability and industry relevance.

Now listed on the official NASSCOM portal, these certified courses enhance PrepInsta’s appeal to students and working professionals alike. NASSCOM certification acts as a nationally recognized benchmark, giving PrepInsta learners a competitive edge in the job market.

The certification further strengthens the value proposition of PrepInsta Prime, which offers over 200 tech upskilling courses across in-demand domains like Machine Learning, Cybersecurity, Cloud Computing, Generative AI, and now, Data Science and Analytics. The platform provides personalized learning paths, company-specific prep, and mock assessments—catering to aspirants targeting elite tech firms.



“This is a proud moment for us,” said Manish Agarwal, Co-founder of PrepInsta. “Being NASSCOM certified affirms our commitment to delivering job-ready, industry-aligned education. We’re excited to help even more students build careers in data and tech.”

Founded in 2017, PrepInsta has made waves with its mission to democratize tech education across India. The company has built a loyal student base, thanks in part to its affordability, outcome-focused learning, and accessible course design. The platform was also recently selected for the AICTE NEAT 4.0 initiative, further cementing its status as a national leader in edtech. Under NEAT 4.0, PrepInsta’s offerings are made even more affordable for students from socially and economically disadvantaged backgrounds.

The company’s push into institutional partnerships is also gaining momentum. With the launch of Optimus, a SaaS platform designed for the Business-to-Institution (B2I) segment, PrepInsta now supports over 250 colleges and universities in managing placement preparation programs. Optimus offers performance analytics, assessment governance, and preparation tracking, enabling institutions to significantly improve student outcomes.

As demand for data-driven skills continues to surge, PrepInsta’s NASSCOM certification ensures its learners are not just keeping pace but staying ahead. By bridging the gap between academic training and industry requirements, PrepInsta is fulfilling its promise of making India a skill-first, employment-ready nation.

For students looking to build a future in tech, PrepInsta’s newly certified Data Science and Analytics programs offer more than just knowledge—they offer credibility, employability, and opportunity.


