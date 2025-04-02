Connect with us

Experian Expands Global Innovation Centre in Hyderabad

Data Analytics

Big Data and Machine Learning

Experian Expands Global Innovation Centre in Hyderabad

The Plunge Daily - Bureau
Experian, a leader in data, analytics, and technology, has expanded its Global Innovation Centre (GIC) in Hyderabad to advance technologically and deliver global service. The expansion more than doubles the centre’s office space to 85,000 sq. ft., supporting Experian’s rapid growth and strengthening its role as a global innovation powerhouse.

A Hub for Cutting-Edge Technology

The Experian GIC serves as a vital hub for fintech innovation, analytics, decisions, identity management, and fraud prevention. By leveraging emerging technologies, the centre is driving advancements that empower both businesses and individuals worldwide while enhancing Experian’s global operations.

Manish Jain, Country Managing Director, Experian India, highlighted the strategic importance of the expansion, stating: “India is at the forefront of digital transformation, and our ongoing investment here reflects our long-term commitment to this dynamic and fast-evolving market. The Global Innovation Centre is not just a technology hub—it is a strategic enabler that allows us to unlock new possibilities, develop cutting-edge solutions, and scale innovation globally.” The expanded GIC enables faster innovation cycles, allowing Experian to think bigger and solve complex challenges with greater agility.

Experian Study: Rising Fraud Prompts Urgent Demand for AI/ML Strategies

Global Impact Through Innovation

Experian’s GIC teams play a crucial role in leading the company’s initiatives in cloud migration, AI-driven product development, process automation, and operational excellence. The centre operates on a “follow-the-sun” model, ensuring seamless, round-the-clock service to Experian’s global clientele.

Alexander Lintner, CEO, Technology Software Services & Innovation (TSSI) at Experian, emphasized the global significance of the centre, stating: “Growth isn’t just about numbers; it’s about the ideas we nurture, the innovations we ignite, and the transformative impact we create—shaping the world with every breakthrough. This expansion aligns with our vision to strengthen our position as an innovation powerhouse while inspiring disruptive innovation across the business.”

By integrating advanced capabilities, the GIC is focused on building world-class products and delivering scalable, value-added solutions across all Experian regions worldwide.

Experian Global Innovation Centre’s new office inaugurated at the hands of Brian Cassin, CEO, Experian in Hyderabad

Experian Global Innovation Centre’s new office – Brian Cassin, CEof O Experian in Hyderabad

Leveraging Hyderabad’s Tech Talent

Hyderabad has emerged as a key technology hub, and Experian is tapping into the city’s deep engineering and tech talent pool to drive innovation. The GIC offers a full stack of competencies, including Data science and analytics, System architecture and intelligent automation, Development, Security and Operations (DevSecOps) and Generative AI (GenAI) applications.

Vinu Kurien, Site Lead and VP, Experian Technology & Innovation, highlighted the centre’s impact: “The Experian GIC has grown exponentially, reflecting our vision to enhance capabilities and deliver exceptional services. The new office fosters collaboration, innovation, and creativity, enabling us to deliver transformative solutions. This expansion also creates more career opportunities for local talent, fostering a thriving professional community.”

Beyond technology, Experian remains committed to fostering an inclusive and engaging work environment. The GIC has received multiple industry recognitions, including Top Tech Talent 2024 by Everest Group, India’s Best Workplaces in IT and IT-BPM 2024: Top 25 World’s Best Workplaces by Great Place to Work. 

With this expansion, Experian continues to lead the way in technological innovation and global service excellence, reinforcing Hyderabad’s role as a key pillar in the company’s global operations.


Data Analytics

Data Analytics

Experian Expands Global Innovation Centre in Hyderabad
By April 2, 2025
