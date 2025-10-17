Connect with us

Career247 to Empower 1 Million Learners with AI and Digital Skills for the Future of Work

Career247 to Empower 1 Million Learners with AI and Digital Skills for the Future of Work

Career247 to Empower 1 Million Learners with AI and Digital Skills for the Future of Work

The Plunge Daily - Bureau
Career247, the skilling and higher education arm of Adda Education, has announced an ambitious goal to empower over 1 million learners across India with AI and digital skills. With a sharp focus on Data Science, Data Analytics, Generative AI, Cybersecurity, and Full Stack Development, the initiative aims to prepare Bharat’s youth for the AI-driven workforce of tomorrow.

Since its launch in January 2025, Career247 has already conducted more than 10 successful batches of its flagship Data Science and Data Analytics programs, enrolling over 3,000 active learners. Building on this success, the platform is now expanding into new domains — including Full Stack Development and Cybersecurity, along with two dual-track Generative AI courses: GenAI for Developers and GenAI for All. These programs are designed to serve both technical and non-technical learners, making AI education accessible to everyone.

Building Bharat’s AI-Ready Workforce

The rise of AI has transformed industries across the globe — reshaping jobs, driving innovation, and demanding a workforce skilled in emerging technologies. To keep pace with these changes, Career247 has built AI-powered learning experiences across all its programs. Each course integrates practical projects, real-world case studies, and AI tools, ensuring learners develop hands-on skills relevant to modern business challenges.

AI is no longer optional; it is at the centre of how businesses grow and how jobs evolve,said Bimaljeet Singh Bhasin, CEO – Skilling & Higher Education, Adda Education. “At Career247, our mission is to help students not just learn about AI but use it as a practical skill to innovate, solve problems, and build careers. With a target of impacting 1 million learners, we are creating the talent pipelines that India needs for the next decade.”

Democratising Access to Future-Ready Education

Career247’s mission aligns closely with Adda Education’s broader goal of bridging the gap between education and employment for Bharat’s youth. Known for democratizing access to quality learning through platforms like Adda247 and StudyIQ, Adda Education continues to lead India’s employability ecosystem, serving millions of learners across the nation.

Our aim is simple — every learner, whether from a metro city or a small town, should have access to world-class, future-ready training, said Suresh Rao, Chief Business Officer, Career247. “With AI, Cybersecurity, Data, and Full Stack skills at the core, we’re building a generation of professionals and entrepreneurs ready to thrive in the future of work.”

From Skilling to Employment

Career247’s model goes beyond academic learning. Each program includes job-linked training, career pathway tools, and placement support, ensuring that learners not only gain skills but also secure meaningful employment. Designed especially for first-generation professionals, the platform focuses on soft skills, industry exposure, and real-world readiness — essential for success in modern workplaces.

As AI becomes a fundamental skill across industries, Career247’s initiatives mark a pivotal step toward making India’s workforce employable, adaptable, and future-proof.

