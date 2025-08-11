Sportz Interactive Strengthens Leadership Team to Drive Global Growth and GenAI Innovation

Sportz Interactive (SI), a sports fan engagement solutions company, has announced expansion of its leadership team to accelerate its growth in key global markets and spearhead its transition to a GenAI-first future. The move positions SI to scale its industry-leading technology, enhance operational execution, and deliver innovative solutions to sports organisations worldwide.

The company’s refreshed leadership framework focuses on a unified triad of Product, Technology, and Delivery, ensuring agility, creativity, and flawless execution in every client engagement.







At the helm of this Sportz Interactive transformation are:

Sanket Sawkar, Chief Product & Innovation Officer (CPIO) – A 23-year veteran of SI, Sawkar will define the product vision and innovation strategy, creating solutions that adapt to evolving client and market needs.

Monojit Banerjee, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) – With experience at JP Morgan, Amazon, and Razorpay, Banerjee will lead the development of scalable and secure engineering platforms to power SI’s ambitious product roadmap.

Ravi Ranjan, Chief Delivery Officer (CDO) – An Agile delivery expert from Capgemini and Thoughtworks, Ranjan will ensure projects are delivered on time and to the highest quality standards.

To strengthen its focus on people and culture, SI has appointed Himanshu Kapadia as its first-ever Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO). With a career spanning Disney, HDFC, and DBS, Kapadia will drive initiatives to nurture a high-performance, people-first workplace.

“This is a pivotal moment for Sportz Interactive,” said Siddharth Raman, CEO of SI. “By bolstering our leadership across business functions, we are reinforcing our strong industry and sales expertise with new capabilities that will help us lead with digital foresight, build for a GenAI-first world, and foster a culture of high performance. Our growing presence in global markets such as the UK and Europe, backed by our strong experience of working with marquee sports organisations in India, gives us the momentum to scale our vision and deliver transformative impact for our partners.”

Founded in 2002, Sportz Interactive has consistently pushed the boundaries of sports tech innovation, delivering cutting-edge solutions for some of the biggest sports brands and organisations globally. The leadership expansion aligns with SI’s strategic vision of leveraging Generative AI, data analytics, and fan-first experiences to redefine sports engagement in the digital era.

With its strengthened leadership team, Sportz Interactive is set to capture new opportunities, from scaling its reach in the UK and Europe to deepening partnerships in its home market of India. As the sports industry rapidly evolves, SI’s commitment to innovation, execution excellence, and a GenAI-driven future positions it as a game-changing force in global sports technology.