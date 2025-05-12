Sportz Interactive Fuels European Expansion with Strategic Hires Across the Continent

Sportz Interactive (SI), a global sports technology and fan engagement company, announced a series of key appointments to accelerate its expansion across the UK and Europe. This strategic move signals the company’s deepening commitment to revolutionising the digital sports landscape across the region.

The newly recruited professionals, stationed in France, Spain, Portugal, and the United Kingdom, bring a wealth of experience in marketing and business development. Their addition to the Sportz Interactive team is set to bolster the company’s presence in Europe and position it as a go-to partner for sports organisations seeking cutting-edge digital solutions.

Sportz Interactive has long been recognised for its innovative contributions to the sports industry. With more than 20 years of expertise and a workforce of over 700 professionals, Sportz Interactive has built enduring partnerships with some of the most prestigious names in global sports, including the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Formula 1, FIBA, Disney, and European Athletics.

By offering a suite of services ranging from advanced data products and gamification to mobile apps, video production, and original content, SI enables sports rights holders to forge deeper connections with fans, expand global reach, and unlock new revenue streams. This new wave of hiring is expected to enhance these capabilities even further, especially in markets where SI is aiming to expand its footprint.

“We’re thrilled to welcome such exceptional talent to our growing team,” said Alex Chamberlen, Director and Head of UK & Europe Operations at Sportz Interactive. “Their experience and insights will be instrumental as we continue to deliver transformative digital solutions to leading sports organisations across the region.”

Chairman Arvind Iyengar echoed that sentiment, highlighting the strategic importance of the move: “This marks a significant step forward in our growth journey. These appointments enhance our local expertise and reinforce our position as a trailblazer in digital fan engagement, ensuring we deliver outstanding value to our partners and unforgettable experiences to fans.”

The expansion comes at a pivotal time in the evolution of digital sports engagement. As fan expectations rise and the demand for immersive, data-driven experiences intensifies, Sportz Interactive’s integrated offerings uniquely position it to lead the charge. From real-time stats and analytics to interactive mobile platforms and dynamic storytelling, Sportz Interactive continues to push the boundaries of how sports are experienced and monetised in the digital age.

With operational hubs in Mumbai and Singapore, and a growing presence across Europe, Sportz Interactive is firmly on the path to becoming a dominant force in global sports tech. These latest appointments signify the company’s ambitions and demonstrate its agility in tapping into regional talent to meet evolving client needs.

As sports’ digital transformation accelerates, Sportz Interactive’s expanding European team is poised to drive innovation, foster deeper fan loyalty, and redefine how sports organisations connect with their audiences across the continent.