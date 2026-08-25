The comments arrive as the music industry faces growing legal and ethical battles over generative AI. AI music companies such as Suno have faced lawsuits and intense scrutiny over using copyrighted recordings and other material to train AI systems.

Dr. Dre is not running from artificial intelligence. The hip-hop legend is using it in his own studio work, and he has a blunt message for musicians who see AI as a threat. The eight-time Grammy winner has revealed that he is actively experimenting with AI during the music-production process, describing the technology as another creative tool rather than an existential danger to artists.

His comments could reignite one of music’s most explosive debates at a time when musicians, record labels and technology companies remain sharply divided over generative AI.

Dr. Dre Is Already Using AI

In a recent interview with The New York Times, Dr. Dre acknowledged that artificial intelligence has become part of his creative experimentation.

“Yes, I’m using it,” Dre said, explaining that he treats AI as a tool to explore what the technology can do with material he has already created.

Rather than viewing AI as a replacement for human musicians, Dre compared its emergence to previous technological revolutions in music. He pointed to the resistance surrounding drum machines and synthesizers when those technologies first appeared.

For Dre, the lesson is obvious: music has always evolved alongside new technology.

“It’s a new tool for creativity,” he said, adding that he is “embracing it” and is eager to discover where the technology can lead.

His Message to AI Critics Is Turning Heads

Dr Dre did not stop at defending AI.

The legendary producer offered an unusually direct explanation for why some musicians may be uncomfortable with the technology.

“I think the only people that see it as a threat are the people who have trouble creating,” he said.

The comment is likely to generate controversy among artists who argue that generative AI creates fundamentally different risks from earlier studio innovations.

Critics have raised concerns about copyright, unauthorized training data, artificial voices and the possibility that AI-generated music could flood streaming platforms and reduce opportunities for human musicians.

Dre, however, appears more interested in what happens when talented producers put the technology in their hands.

Jimmy Iovine Says ‘Closet AI Producers’ Are Everywhere

Dr Dre’s longtime collaborator and business partner Jimmy Iovine also offered a strong endorsement of AI during the conversation.

Jimmy Iovine suggested that plenty of producers are already secretly experimenting with artificial intelligence.

Dr Dre agreed, saying many people use AI but simply don’t want to admit it.

Iovine has previously argued that AI could become increasingly important in songwriting, particularly as a tool for artists who are stuck creatively or looking for new ideas.

He argues that the technology itself does not determine whether the resulting music is good. The artist using it does.

“There will be some crappy music,” Iovine said. “There’s crappy music now.”

He predicts that talented creators equipped with AI could ultimately produce stronger records.

Music’s AI War Is Getting Louder

The comments arrive as the music industry faces growing legal and ethical battles over generative AI.

AI music companies such as Suno have faced lawsuits and intense scrutiny over using copyrighted recordings and other material to train AI systems.

At the same time, artists have increasingly spoken out against the technology, arguing that replacing or imitating human creativity threatens music’s economics and identity.

That makes Dre’s position particularly notable.

The producer behind some of hip-hop’s most influential records is not simply predicting that AI will transform music. He is already experimenting with it himself.

The Future of Music May Be Man and Machine

Dr. Dre’s comments underline a rapidly emerging divide in the music business.

One side sees AI as a potentially dangerous shortcut that could undermine musicians and copyright protections. The other sees it as the next major studio innovation.

Dre clearly belongs in the second camp.

And if one of hip-hop’s most influential producers is already embracing AI, the technology’s role in the future of music may be much bigger and arrive much faster than many artists expect.