Skyesports Launches Gaming Mahotsav: India’s Ultimate Pop Culture Carnival

The Plunge Daily - Bureau
Skyesports, one of India’s premier esports and gaming IP builders, has officially launched Gaming Mahotsav. This one-of-a-kind pan-India pop culture festival seamlessly merges gaming, anime, comics, cosplay, music, and regional culture. Kicking off August 30-31 at the Chennai Trade Centre as Gaming Thiruvizha, this multi-city touring festival promises a uniquely localized experience at every stop, with six editions across India, each celebrating its own regional identity. The Chennai leg’s tickets will be available exclusively on the KYN app, a hyperlocal event discovery platform.

“Gaming Mahotsav is our love letter to India’s pop culture fans,” said Shiva Nandy, CEO and Founder of Skyesports. “Whether you’re a gamer, anime nerd, chess lover, or just a fan of creativity, this festival is your tribe.”



What Is Gaming Mahotsav?

Unlike traditional gaming events or comic cons, Skyesports Gaming Mahotsav is a multi-format cultural experience, where diverse fandoms intersect:

Cosplay tournaments judged by top creators and anime experts

Under-16 national Chess Championship qualifiers

Live LAN tournaments across major esports titles

Indian comics & regional art meet anime fandoms

Creator showcases, live music, and exclusive film launches

Merch alleys filled with gaming, anime, and desi pop culture gear

A Hyperlocal National Celebration

Each of the six city-based editions will have its own cultural flavor:

  • Gaming Thiruvizha – Chennai, Aug 30–31

  • Gaming Habba – Bengaluru, Sept 27–28

  • Gaming Panduga – Hyderabad, TBA

  • Gaming Mahotsav – Mumbai, TBA

  • Gaming Ulsavam – Kochi, Jan 10–11, 2026

  • Gaming Utsav – Pune, Feb 14–15, 2026

Expect performances in local languages, regional food stalls, and programming tailored to city-specific fan communities. It’s a format designed not just for fans—but by fans, reflecting the diverse tastes of India’s 450M+ gamer base.

Why It Matters

The Indian gaming and pop culture ecosystem is booming. According to FICCI-EY 2024, the gaming population is surging, while anime viewership and comic fandoms are gaining unprecedented traction—even in Tier 2 and 3 cities. Platforms like KYN are fueling hyperlocal engagement by helping fans connect in the real world, not just online. “This vision perfectly aligns with what Skyesports is creating,” said Gayathri Thyagarajan, CEO of Kynhood Technologies. “Gaming Mahotsav is more than a festival—it’s a celebration of culture, creativity, and connection.”

Skyesports Gaming Mahotsav is where LAN meets local, anime meets Andhra, and cosplay meets culture. Whether you’re there to win a chess title, cosplay as Tanjiro, or cheer at a Valorant showdown, this is India’s most inclusive fandom festival yet.

Stay tuned, Chennai. The Mahotsav begins with you.


