Tamil Nadu’s Chennai Esports Global Championship in Collaboration with Skyesports 

eSports

With India's gaming market projected to surpass 730 million gamers by 2028, according to IMARC Group, the Chennai Esports Global Championship positions India as a new global esports destination

The Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) has officially announced the Chennai Esports Global Championship (CEGC). This groundbreaking international esports event will make Chennai the epicenter of global gaming this November. Backed by the Government of Tamil Nadu and organized in collaboration with Skyesports, CEGC will feature two major tournaments: Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) and Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). Both events will take place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, marking one of India’s most ambitious esports celebrations to date.



Global Counter-Strike 2 Showdown

The CEGC – Counter-Strike 2 tournament will run from November 7 to 9, bringing together elite teams from India, Southeast Asia, and Europe to battle for a USD 50,000 prize pool.

As part of the Valve Regional Standings, this event will carry significant competitive weight, ensuring top-tier gameplay and international visibility. Registrations are open across all three regions, with the top two teams from each qualifier advancing to the Chennai Playoffs.

An Opening Ceremony on November 7 will kick off the championship with participation from global esports leaders, government officials, and international stakeholders — a symbolic moment for India’s growing prominence in the esports ecosystem.

National BGMI Championship to Follow

Following the CS2 event, the CEGC – BGMI tournament will be held from November 14 to 16, spotlighting India’s best mobile gaming talent. Teams will compete for a share of the INR 50,00,000 prize pool, with more details on the tournament format and invited lineups to be revealed soon.

This national competition aims to elevate India’s thriving mobile gaming community while providing professional exposure and global recognition to homegrown talent.

The Chennai Esports Global Championship, in partnership with Skyesports, is not a one-time spectacle — it’s a foundation for India’s long-term global esports strategy. Envisioned by the Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister Thiru. Udhayanidhi Stalin, the initiative integrates technology, culture, and youth empowerment.

Dr. Atulya Misra, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary, Youth Welfare and Sports Development Department, said: “Tamil Nadu is proud to pioneer the convergence of technology and sport. With esports now part of the Chief Minister’s Trophy, we’re ready to showcase our state’s prowess on the world stage.”

J. Meghanatha Reddy, IAS, Member Secretary of SDAT, added: “The CEGC reflects our mission to make Tamil Nadu a global esports hub while creating new opportunities in broadcasting, production, and content creation.”

 

Skyesports and Tamil Nadu’s Global Gaming Ambition

Shiva Nandy, Founder and CEO of Skyesports, emphasized that the CEGC will redefine India’s position in the international esports circuit: “This is India’s declaration that we’re ready to build and sustain a global esports ecosystem rooted in local talent and creativity.”

By blending competition, culture, and tourism, the Chennai Esports Global Championship aims to deliver a festival-like experience that highlights both gaming excellence and Tamil Nadu’s cultural heritage.

With India’s gaming market projected to surpass 730 million gamers by 2028, according to IMARC Group, the Chennai Esports Global Championship positions Chennai as a new global esports destination — and Tamil Nadu as a pioneer in digital sports leadership.

