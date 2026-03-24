‘Project Hail Mary’ Box Office: Ryan Gosling Delivers 2026’s Biggest Opening

Project Hail Mary has rocketed to the top of the box office, delivering a massive $80.5 million domestic debut and becoming the biggest opening weekend of 2026 so far. Starring Ryan Gosling, the sci-fi epic exceeded expectations, outperforming earlier projections and surpassing recent releases like Scream 7. Internationally, the film added another $60.4 million, bringing its global total to an impressive $140.9 million. A big win for Amazon MGM Studios.

A Major Win for Amazon MGM Studios

The film marks a turning point for Amazon MGM Studios, which has struggled to produce theatrical hits since its acquisition of MGM.

With a production budget of around $200 million, Project Hail Mary needed a strong opening, and it delivered. The film has become the studio’s biggest debut ever, surpassing the previous record set by Creed III.

This success comes at a crucial time, as Amazon ramps up its theatrical ambitions with a full slate of releases planned for 2026.

What’s Driving the Film’s Success?

Several factors contributed to the film’s strong performance:

Positive Reviews and Word-of-Mouth

The movie boasts excellent audience reception, including an “A” CinemaScore and high critic ratings. Strong word-of-mouth helped push ticket sales beyond initial forecasts.

Star Power

Ryan Gosling’s global appeal played a key role in drawing audiences, reinforcing his status as a bankable leading man.

Premium Theater Experience

More than half of ticket sales came from premium formats such as IMAX and Dolby, underscoring the film’s appeal as a large-scale cinematic experience.

The Story Behind the Sci-Fi Hit

Directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the film is based on the bestselling novel by Andy Weir, known for The Martian.

The story follows a scientist on a high-stakes interstellar mission to save humanity from extinction, blending emotional storytelling with high-concept science fiction, an approach that has resonated strongly with audiences.

Box Office Competition This Weekend

While Project Hail Mary dominated, other films also made headlines:

Hoppers held second place, continuing its steady run with over $240 million globally.

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge delivered a record-breaking North American debut for a Bollywood release.

Ready or Not 2: Here I Come opened modestly in fourth place.

Meanwhile, some big-budget titles struggled, highlighting the unpredictable nature of the current box office landscape.

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What This Means for the Industry

The success of Project Hail Mary signals renewed momentum for theatrical releases, particularly original, non-franchise films. It also reinforces the importance of event-style cinema experiences in attracting audiences back to theaters.

For Amazon MGM, the film could reshape its reputation in Hollywood and set the stage for future blockbusters.

With its powerful debut, strong reviews, and global appeal, Project Hail Mary has emerged as one of the biggest cinematic success stories of 2026. The real test, however, will be its staying power in the weeks ahead.

If momentum continues, this sci-fi epic could become not just a hit, but a defining blockbuster of the year.