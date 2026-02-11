Prime Video Drops First Look at ‘Spider-Noir’ Starring Nicolas Cage in Gritty Marvel Series

One of the most distinctive elements of Spider-Noir is its innovative presentation. The series will be available to stream in two formats: “Authentic Black & White” and “True-Hue Full Color.” This dual-option release allows viewers to choose between a classic noir aesthetic or a modern color interpretation, enhancing the immersive experience.

Prime Video has officially unveiled first-look images from its upcoming live-action Marvel series Spider-Noir, starring Academy Award-winning actor Nicolas Cage in his first leading television role. The highly anticipated series will premiere in Spring 2026, debuting domestically on MGM+ before launching globally on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories.

Based on the Marvel comic Spider-Man Noir, the series reimagines the Spider-Verse in a moody 1930s New York setting, blending superhero mythology with hard-boiled detective drama.

Nicolas Cage Plays Ben Reilly, Aka “The Spider”

In Spider-Noir, Nicolas Cage portrays Ben Reilly, a former superhero once known as “The Spider.” After a deeply personal tragedy, Reilly abandoned his masked alter ego and now works as a down-on-his-luck private investigator. However, an extraordinary case forces him to confront his past and once again embrace his vigilante identity.

Unlike traditional Spider-Man adaptations centered on Peter Parker, this series shifts focus to Reilly, offering a darker and more jaded take on the Marvel hero. Producers have emphasized that this version of the character is older, hardened by experience, and unafraid to operate in morally gray territory.

A Star-Studded Ensemble Cast

The first-look images also introduce several key characters:

Robbie Robertson (Lamorne Morris): A determined journalist navigating the challenges of 1930s New York while maintaining loyalty to his best friend, Ben.

Cat Hardy (Li Jun Li): A mysterious nightclub star whose motivations may run deeper than they appear.

Janet (Karen Rodriguez): Ben Reilly’s sharp and loyal secretary, committed to helping his struggling detective agency succeed.

The supporting cast includes Brendan Gleeson as crime boss Silvermane and Jack Huston as Flint “Sandman” Marko, alongside a wide-ranging ensemble of acclaimed performers.

A Unique Dual-Format Viewing Experience

One of the most distinctive elements of Spider-Noir is its innovative presentation. The series will be available to stream in two formats: “Authentic Black & White” and “True-Hue Full Color.” This dual-option release lets viewers choose between a classic noir aesthetic and a modern color interpretation, enhancing the immersive experience.

The black-and-white version is expected to highlight the series’ atmospheric lighting, trench-coat silhouettes, and rain-soaked cityscapes, staying true to its pulp-inspired roots.

Creative Powerhouses Behind the Series

Spider-Noir is produced by Sony Pictures Television exclusively for MGM+ and Prime Video. The first two episodes are directed and executive produced by Emmy Award®-winner Harry Bradbeer. Co-showrunners Oren Uziel and Steve Lightfoot developed the series alongside the acclaimed creative team behind Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, including Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Amy Pascal.

With Marvel pedigree, award-winning talent, and a bold stylistic vision, the series is shaping up to be one of 2026’s most talked-about superhero adaptations.

Why ‘Spider-Noir’ Could Redefine the Spider-Verse

By stepping away from Peter Parker and leaning into a noir detective narrative, Spider-Noir offers a fresh chapter in the Spider-Man universe. Combining superhero action, psychological drama, and vintage crime storytelling, the show aims to deliver a mature, cinematic streaming experience.

As Spring 2026 approaches, anticipation continues to build. If the first-look images are any indication, Spider-Noir may soon cast a long shadow over the superhero genre.