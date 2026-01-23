Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Jacob Elordi Emerges as a Top Contender for James Bond After Oscar Nod

Jacob Elordi Emerges as a Top Contender for James Bond After Oscar Nod Amazon MGM

Amazon MGM

Jacob Elordi Emerges as a Top Contender for James Bond After Oscar Nod

Screen Plunge
Published on

Jacob Elordi’s first Academy Award nomination has shaken and stirred the race to become the next James Bond, propelling the Australian actor into the upper ranks of bookmaker favourites as Amazon MGM prepares a bold reboot of the iconic franchise.

Following Daniel Craig’s departure from the role, speculation around who will don the tuxedo next has intensified. Now, Elordi—fresh off an Oscar nomination for his transformative performance as The Creature in Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein—has surged to second place in the betting odds, according to bookmakers cited by Metro.

A Rapid Rise in the Bond Odds

Standing at 6’5” with a commanding screen presence, Jacob Elordi is now priced at 7/2 to become the next 007, trailing only British actor Callum Turner, who remains the favourite at 5/6. Other names still in the mix include Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Theo James and Leo Suter.

Bookmakers believe Jacob Elordi fits many of the classic James Bond requirements. “Tall, handsome and mysterious,” If cast, Elordi would become only the second Australian to play Bond after George Lazenby’s single outing in On Her Majesty’s Secret Service in 1969.

Idris Elba Fuels James Bond Buzz With Viral Madame Tussauds Tease

Oscar Buzz Meets Franchise Reboot

Jacob Elordi’s awards recognition arrives at a pivotal moment for the franchise. Amazon MGM Studios has taken full creative control of James Bond, marking a major shift following the departure of long-time producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson. Acclaimed filmmaker Denis Villeneuve has signed on to direct Bond 26, signalling a more ambitious, auteur-driven approach.

Industry reports suggest that Villeneuve and Amazon MGM are seeking a younger Bond to anchor the franchise for years to come. Elordi, 28, fits that profile—and may even become the youngest actor ever cast as 007.

Rumoured Meetings and a Grittier Bond

While Amazon MGM and Denis Villeneuve have remained officially tight-lipped, multiple reports indicate Jacob Elordi has already met with Bond producers and the director. Insiders suggest he could screen test in 2026, ahead of a potential late-2026 or early-2027 shoot.

The reboot is expected to lean into a darker, more brutal interpretation of Bond, with Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight writing the script. Sources say the new film may draw heavily from Ian Fleming’s early novels, possibly exploring Bond’s origins within MI6—territory well suited to Elordi’s brooding, unconventional screen persona.

Known for choosing challenging roles in Euphoria, Saltburn and Wuthering Heights, Elordi has avoided traditional leading-man paths. That unpredictability could make him an intriguing choice for a modern Bond navigating a changing world.

Whether or not he ultimately lands the role, Elordi’s Oscar nomination has undeniably elevated his standing in Hollywood—and placed him firmly at the centre of the James Bond conversation.

  • Jacob Elordi Emerges as a Top Contender for James Bond After Oscar Nod Amazon MGM
  • Jacob Elordi Emerges as a Top Contender for James Bond After Oscar Nod Amazon MGM

Related Topics:, , , , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in Amazon MGM

Trump Sues JPMorgan and Jamie Dimon for $5 Billion Over Alleged ‘Political Debanking’

Trump Sues JPMorgan and Jamie Dimon for $5 Billion Over Alleged ‘Political Debanking’
By January 24, 2026
Paris Hilton Takes Sex Tape Trauma to Washington to Fight AI Deepfake Porn Sex tape leak Defiance Act AOC

Paris Hilton Takes Sex Tape Trauma to Washington to Fight AI Deepfake Porn
By January 23, 2026
Keir Starmer Condemns Trump’s NATO Remarks on Afghanistan as ‘Insulting and Appalling’

Starmer Condemns Trump’s NATO Remarks on Afghanistan as ‘Insulting and Appalling’
By January 23, 2026
Harry Styles Channels ‘Dirty Dancing’ Chaos in Surreal ‘Aperture’ Music Video

Harry Styles Channels ‘Dirty Dancing’ Chaos in Surreal ‘Aperture’ Music Video
By January 24, 2026
Meta Ray-Ban Smart Glasses Spark Privacy Concerns as Secret Filming Goes Viral

Meta Ray-Ban Smart Glasses Spark Privacy Concerns as Secret Filming Goes Viral
By January 23, 2026
Jacob Elordi Emerges as a Top Contender for James Bond After Oscar Nod Amazon MGM

Jacob Elordi Emerges as a Top Contender for James Bond After Oscar Nod
By January 23, 2026
Rainmatter by Zerodha Backs PolyCycl’s Push for Plastic Circularity

Rainmatter by Zerodha Backs PolyCycl’s Push for Plastic Circularity
By January 23, 2026
Microsoft Confirms Microsoft 365 Outage Has Been Resolved Microsoft Outage Down Cloud Services Outlook 365 Micorsoft

Microsoft Confirms Microsoft 365 Outage Has Been Resolved
By January 23, 2026
Masters of the Universe Trailer Unleashes He-Man and Skeletor Jared Leto

Masters of the Universe Trailer Unleashes He-Man and Skeletor
By January 22, 2026
Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence Ashish Kacholia and group, Authum Investments, Aishwarya Rai, Karthik Sundar Iyer, Hardik Patel (Finquest), LNB Group, Mukul Agarwal, Shah Rukh Khan Family Office, Sakal Media Group, Utpal Sheth, and Vinod Dugar (RDB Group).

Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence
By September 8, 2025
Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns

Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns
By July 31, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations

Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations
By July 21, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Meta Ray-Ban Smart Glasses Spark Privacy Concerns as Secret Filming Goes Viral

Meta Ray-Ban Smart Glasses Spark Privacy Concerns as Secret Filming Goes Viral
By January 23, 2026
Ubisoft Cancels Prince of Persia Remake in Major Studio Reset Sands of Tims Assassin's Creed

Ubisoft Cancels Prince of Persia Remake in Major Studio Reset
By January 23, 2026
Sony and TCL Announce Strategic Home Entertainment Partnership Sony Bravia OLED Tvs

Sony and TCL Announce Strategic Home Entertainment Partnership
By January 22, 2026
X Suffers Global Outage, Leaving Thousands of Users Locked Out

X Suffers Global Outage, Leaving Thousands of Users Locked Out
By January 13, 2026
Meta Removes 550,000 Accounts as Australia Enforces Under-16 Social Media Ban

Meta Removes 550,000 Accounts as Australia Enforces Under-16 Social Media Ban
By January 13, 2026
Hong Kong Tech Firms Win Big at CES 2026 with Frontier Innovations

Hong Kong Tech Firms Win Big at CES 2026 with Frontier Innovations
By January 9, 2026
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Soul Chef – Feasts From The North East
By August 17, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
BugSpeaks Launches Enhanced 2026 Gut Microbiome Report

BugSpeaks Launches Enhanced 2026 Gut Microbiome Report
By January 23, 2026
Dr Vaidya’s and Baba Sehgal Launch Bold Rap Campaign to Break Intimacy Taboos

Dr Vaidya’s and Baba Sehgal Launch Bold Rap Campaign to Break Intimacy Taboos
By December 9, 2025
BugSpeaks Expands into Europe with Strategic Launch in Bulgaria

BugSpeaks Expands into Europe with Strategic Launch in Bulgaria
By November 18, 2025
Pennsylvania Grave Robbery Case Uncovers Over 100 Human Remains Jonathan Christ Gerlach Skulls

News

Pennsylvania Grave Robbery Case Uncovers Over 100 Human Remains
Mark Ruffalo Slams Donald Trump at Golden Globes, Says “This Is Not Normal Anymore”

Golden Globes

Mark Ruffalo Slams Donald Trump at Golden Globes, Says “This Is Not Normal Anymore”
Bruno Mars Is Back, Robyn Hits the Dancefloor Again, and Zach Bryan Gets Reflective

Album Announcement

Bruno Mars Is Back, Robyn Hits the Dancefloor Again, and Zach Bryan Gets Reflective
To Top
Loading...