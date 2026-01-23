Jacob Elordi Emerges as a Top Contender for James Bond After Oscar Nod

Jacob Elordi’s first Academy Award nomination has shaken and stirred the race to become the next James Bond, propelling the Australian actor into the upper ranks of bookmaker favourites as Amazon MGM prepares a bold reboot of the iconic franchise.

Following Daniel Craig’s departure from the role, speculation around who will don the tuxedo next has intensified. Now, Elordi—fresh off an Oscar nomination for his transformative performance as The Creature in Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein—has surged to second place in the betting odds, according to bookmakers cited by Metro.

A Rapid Rise in the Bond Odds

Standing at 6’5” with a commanding screen presence, Jacob Elordi is now priced at 7/2 to become the next 007, trailing only British actor Callum Turner, who remains the favourite at 5/6. Other names still in the mix include Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Theo James and Leo Suter.

Bookmakers believe Jacob Elordi fits many of the classic James Bond requirements. “Tall, handsome and mysterious,” If cast, Elordi would become only the second Australian to play Bond after George Lazenby’s single outing in On Her Majesty’s Secret Service in 1969.

Oscar Buzz Meets Franchise Reboot

Jacob Elordi’s awards recognition arrives at a pivotal moment for the franchise. Amazon MGM Studios has taken full creative control of James Bond, marking a major shift following the departure of long-time producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson. Acclaimed filmmaker Denis Villeneuve has signed on to direct Bond 26, signalling a more ambitious, auteur-driven approach.

Industry reports suggest that Villeneuve and Amazon MGM are seeking a younger Bond to anchor the franchise for years to come. Elordi, 28, fits that profile—and may even become the youngest actor ever cast as 007.

Rumoured Meetings and a Grittier Bond

While Amazon MGM and Denis Villeneuve have remained officially tight-lipped, multiple reports indicate Jacob Elordi has already met with Bond producers and the director. Insiders suggest he could screen test in 2026, ahead of a potential late-2026 or early-2027 shoot.

The reboot is expected to lean into a darker, more brutal interpretation of Bond, with Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight writing the script. Sources say the new film may draw heavily from Ian Fleming’s early novels, possibly exploring Bond’s origins within MI6—territory well suited to Elordi’s brooding, unconventional screen persona.

Known for choosing challenging roles in Euphoria, Saltburn and Wuthering Heights, Elordi has avoided traditional leading-man paths. That unpredictability could make him an intriguing choice for a modern Bond navigating a changing world.

Whether or not he ultimately lands the role, Elordi’s Oscar nomination has undeniably elevated his standing in Hollywood—and placed him firmly at the centre of the James Bond conversation.