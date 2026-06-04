FIFA World Cup 2026 Album Unites Shakira, LISA, Rema and Global Music Superstars

FIFA has officially unveiled the artist roster and tracklist for the Official FIFA World Cup 2026 Album, bringing together some of the biggest names in global music for what is being described as the most diverse soundtrack in tournament history. Among the headline names are Shakira, LISA, Rema, Burna Boy, Future, and Tyla.

The project, released through FIFA Sound in partnership with Universal Music, features artists spanning multiple genres, cultures, and continents. The FIFA World Cup 2026 album is designed to celebrate football’s global reach while connecting fans through music ahead of the biggest FIFA World Cup ever.

Shakira Returns to the World Cup Stage

One of the most anticipated tracks on the FIFA World Cup 2026 album is “Dai Dai,” performed by Shakira and Burna Boy. The song serves as the tournament’s central anthem and marks another significant World Cup moment for Shakira, whose previous football anthems became global hits.

Given her long-standing connection with FIFA tournaments, Shakira’s involvement adds a familiar and celebrated voice to the 2026 edition.

LISA, Anitta, and Rema Team Up for ‘Goals’

Another standout collaboration is “Goals,” featuring LISA, Anitta, and Rema. The track blends K-pop, Latin influences, and Afrobeats into a high-energy anthem aimed at a worldwide audience.

The collaboration has already generated significant buzz due to its cross-cultural appeal. FIFA has confirmed that the trio will perform the song live during the opening ceremony in Los Angeles, making LISA the first female K-pop solo artist to perform at a FIFA World Cup event.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FIFA World Cup (@fifaworldcup)

A Star-Packed Tracklist

The 18-track FIFA World Cup 2026 Album includes collaborations from a wide range of global artists. Highlights include songs featuring Daddy Yankee, Shenseea, Jessie Reyez, 21 Savage, Nelly Furtado, Davido, Stormzy, and legendary rock band The Rolling Stones.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino described the album as a celebration of music’s power to unite fans worldwide, highlighting the event’s multicultural spirit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gianni Infantino – FIFA President (@gianni_infantino)

Football and Music Reach New Heights

The album is only one part of FIFA’s ambitious entertainment plans for the tournament. The World Cup final is expected to feature the competition’s first-ever halftime show, further strengthening the connection between football and global music culture.

With artists representing Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America, the FIFA World Cup 2026 Album reflects the international nature of the sport itself. As anticipation builds for the tournament, the soundtrack is set to become a major part of the fan experience both inside and outside the stadium.