Pedro Pascal Headlines Tony Gilroy’s ‘Behemoth!’ as Searchlight Unveils First Trailer

Searchlight Pictures has released the first trailer for Tony Gilroy’s long-awaited drama Behemoth!, marking the acclaimed filmmaker’s return to feature directing after more than a decade. Starring Pedro Pascal as a celebrated but emotionally isolated cellist, the film is already generating awards-season buzz ahead of its theatrical release on December 4.

The project represents Gilroy’s first directorial effort since 2012’s The Bourne Legacy and his first original drama since 2007’s Oscar-nominated Michael Clayton, a film widely regarded as one of the strongest directorial debuts of the century.

With an ensemble cast, an unconventional narrative structure and an ambitious musical concept, Behemoth! is shaping up to be one of Searchlight’s biggest prestige releases of the year.

Pedro Pascal takes center stage as a troubled musician

In Behemoth!, Pascal plays Alex Serian, a world-renowned classical cellist who returns to Los Angeles after spending two decades performing around the globe.

His seemingly controlled life begins to unravel following the death of a longtime lover, while an unexpected opportunity to compose music for a film forces him to confront unresolved relationships, buried memories, and the emotional cost of a career devoted entirely to art.

According to Searchlight, the film explores themes of family, legacy, healing and artistic identity, using music as both a storytelling device and an emotional language.

Pascal, who replaced Oscar Isaac shortly before production began, reportedly performs portions of the cello sequences himself, adding authenticity to the role.

In earlier interviews, Pascal described Alex as someone whose “first language is music,” emphasizing that the character is driven not by fame but by artistic obsession.

Tony Gilroy experiments with storytelling

Unlike conventional character dramas, Behemoth! reportedly blends real-life events with orchestral performances, creating a structure where music functions as an active narrative element rather than simple background accompaniment.

Industry observers say the film repeatedly shifts between Alex’s personal experiences and concert performances, suggesting that the protagonist is simultaneously living and reflecting on his own story through music.

Early reactions indicate the drama focuses less on traditional plot developments and more on conversations, introspection, and emotional transformation.

The screenplay examines aging, grief, memory, and creative emptiness through long-form dialogue and intimate character interactions, echoing the emotionally layered storytelling that made Michael Clayton a critical success.

Strong supporting cast joins Pascal

Alongside Pascal, Behemoth! features a notable supporting cast including Olivia Wilde, Eva Victor, Will Arnett, Alexa Swinton, Kaya Ralls, Erik Griffin, JoBeth Williams, Margarita Levieva, and Hank Azaria.

Will Arnett joined the production after David Harbour exited the project earlier this year. Harbour later revealed he stepped away from filming after completing Netflix’s Stranger Things, citing the need to focus on his mental well-being following the demanding production schedule.

Gilroy wrote and directed the film while also serving as producer alongside John Gilroy and Sanne Wohlenberg.

Music plays a starring role

One of the film’s most unusual creative decisions lies behind its soundtrack.

Rather than relying on a single composer, Behemoth! Features contributions from nine acclaimed composers, including Michael Giacchino, James Newton Howard, Alan Silvestri, Michael Abels, Henry Jackman, Emily Bear, Nami Melumad, Brandon Roberts, and Lukas Frank.

The collaborative approach reflects the film’s emphasis on music as a central narrative force rather than simply emotional accompaniment.

The trailer itself highlights sweeping orchestral passages alongside quieter, introspective moments, reinforcing the idea that the score is inseparable from Alex’s emotional journey.

Searchlight eyes another awards contender

Searchlight Pictures has positioned Behemoth! for a prime awards-season release, opening the film in theaters on December 4, a strategic launch window frequently used for Academy Awards hopefuls.

The studio has built a reputation for prestige dramas that perform strongly during awards campaigns, and industry analysts believe Behemoth! could become one of its major contenders this season.

The combination of Gilroy’s respected filmmaking, Pascal’s rising profile following recent television and film successes, and the movie’s emotionally rich subject matter has already placed it firmly on the radar of awards watchers.

Whether Behemoth! ultimately fulfills those expectations remains to be seen, but its first trailer signals a deeply personal drama that aims to blend music, emotion and cinematic storytelling into one of the year’s most anticipated prestige releases.