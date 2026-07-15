FIFA World Cup
Mbappé Breaks Silence After France’s World Cup Exit: ‘We Failed’
Spain’s control of possession allowed them to dictate the tempo throughout the contest before goals from Mikel Oyarzabal and Pedro Porro sealed a deserved victory. The result extended Spain’s remarkable unbeaten streak in international football while highlighting their growing dominance on the world stage.
France captain Kylian Mbappé has admitted that tactical shortcomings and technical mistakes proved decisive after Spain defeated France 2-0 in the FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinal, ending Les Bleus’ hopes of reaching a third consecutive World Cup final.
Speaking after the defeat in Dallas, the Real Madrid forward acknowledged that France failed to execute their game plan against a Spanish side that controlled possession and punished every weakness. The loss sends Spain into the World Cup final, where they will face either England or Argentina.
Mbappé admits France fell short
Mbappé did not shy away from criticizing his team’s overall display, saying France never played at the level required for a World Cup semifinal.
“I don’t think we played the match we wanted to play, whether tactically, technically, or in terms of our overall performance,” Mbappé said after the game.
He explained that France’s strategy was to disrupt Spain’s rhythm through aggressive pressing but conceded the plan quickly unraveled. “Our goal was to press them high to stop them controlling the game because that’s where they are stronger than us. We couldn’t do it,” he said.
The defeat halted France’s impressive run through the tournament, during which Mbappé had scored eight goals and emerged as one of the leading contenders for the Golden Boot.
Spain dominates midfield battle
A major factor in France’s defeat was Spain’s superiority in midfield. Mbappé pointed to the numerical disadvantage his team faced, with Spain’s trio of Rodri, Dani Olmo and Fabián Ruiz consistently overwhelming Adrien Rabiot and Aurélien Tchouaméni.
“We kept finding ourselves outnumbered three against two in midfield. Against Spain, that’s a real problem,” Mbappé explained.
Spain’s control of possession allowed them to dictate the tempo throughout the contest before goals from Mikel Oyarzabal and Pedro Porro sealed a deserved victory.
The result extended Spain’s remarkable unbeaten streak in international football while highlighting their growing dominance on the world stage.
Historic night for Spain
The victory sends Spain to their first World Cup final since lifting the trophy in South Africa in 2010. The reigning European champions are now unbeaten in 37 consecutive international matches and became the first nation to record six clean-sheet victories in a single FIFA World Cup.
Goalkeeper Unai Simón also entered the record books with six clean sheets during one tournament, underlining Spain’s defensive consistency.
Statistically, France struggled throughout the contest. Their expected goals (xG) of just 0.30 represented their lowest attacking output in a World Cup match in the last six decades.
Mbappé still leads Golden Boot race
Despite the disappointing exit, Mbappé remains among the standout performers of the tournament. His eight-goal tally keeps him at the top of the Golden Boot standings, although his semifinal performance was unusually subdued.
For the first time in his last nine World Cup appearances, Mbappé failed to register a shot on target as Spain’s disciplined defence successfully neutralized the French captain.
The defeat also extended an unwanted personal record. Since joining Real Madrid, Mbappé has now lost every knockout meeting against Spain or teams featuring teenage sensation Lamine Yamal, whose influence continues to grow in European football.
France looking ahead
While visibly disappointed, Mbappé insisted France must respond positively after the setback. “It was our dream to reach the final and make history for our country,” he said.
“But when you lose, you have to lose with your head held high. Right now, there is immense disappointment, but football waits for no one.”
The French captain said the squad would use the defeat as motivation before beginning preparations for future international competitions.
For Spain, meanwhile, the focus now shifts to Sunday’s final, where they will chase a second FIFA World Cup title and attempt to become only the third reigning European champion to follow a UEFA Euro triumph with World Cup glory.