Apple’s 20th Anniversary iPhone Could Finally Deliver Jony Ive’s ‘Single Slab of Glass’ Vision

Apple’s long-rumored 20th anniversary iPhone is once again making headlines as fresh supply chain reports suggest the company is moving closer to delivering one of its most ambitious smartphone designs yet, an almost seamless device that resembles a single slab of glass.

The latest leak claims Apple’s manufacturing partners have already begun preparing production facilities for the redesigned iPhone, which is expected to debut in 2027, marking two decades since the original iPhone transformed the smartphone industry.

While Apple has not confirmed any of the reports, multiple industry insiders and supply chain sources suggest the anniversary model could become the most dramatic redesign since the first iPhone launched in 2007.

Apple revives Jony Ive’s original vision

Former Apple design chief Jony Ive frequently described his dream iPhone as appearing to be a “single slab of glass,” with almost no visible interruptions between hardware and display.

Although Jony Ive left Apple in 2019, reports indicate the company has continued pursuing that minimalist vision.

Apple’s recently unveiled Liquid Glass software design language is widely viewed by analysts as laying the groundwork for future hardware that fully embraces transparent visual elements and seamless edges.

The anniversary iPhone is expected to represent the culmination of those efforts.

Curved display could eliminate visible bezels

One of the most discussed features is a display that curves around all four sides of the device, creating the illusion that the screen extends beyond the frame.

Unlike current edge displays, the next-generation design is rumored to minimize or virtually eliminate visible bezels, making the phone appear as though it is carved from a single piece of glass. Industry watchers believe Apple is investing heavily in advanced display technology to achieve this effect while maintaining durability and usability.

Under-display Face ID may finally arrive

Several reports also indicate that Apple could finally embed its Face ID sensors beneath the display. If successful, this would remove one of the last major visual interruptions on the front of the iPhone.

Engineers are also reportedly working to hide the front-facing camera and even parts of the speaker beneath the screen, further enhancing the uninterrupted display.

Together, these upgrades would allow Apple to move significantly closer to its long-standing all-screen design ambitions.

Glass back tipped to make a comeback

The newest supply chain report suggests Apple could also return to a glass back, replacing the aluminum finish used on some recent models.

According to Chinese technology leaker Fixed Focus Digital, manufacturing facilities have already been renovated in preparation for producing the redesigned chassis.

The report claims Apple prefers an all-glass exterior for the anniversary device, believing it better reflects the premium aesthetic the company wants to achieve.

While glass backs offer wireless charging advantages and a more luxurious appearance, they are generally considered more fragile than aluminum.

That trade-off could become one of the biggest talking points once the device launches.

Speculation continues over the device’s name

The smartphone’s official branding remains uncertain.

Some reports suggest Apple may simply introduce the device as the iPhone 19 Pro, while others believe the company could skip directly to iPhone 20 Pro to celebrate the product’s 20th anniversary.

Apple has altered naming conventions before, making either possibility plausible.

Production preparations hint at long-term planning

Although commercial production remains several years away, supply chain experts note that Apple often begins retooling factories well in advance of major hardware transitions.

Preparing manufacturing lines early allows suppliers to develop new fabrication techniques, improve yields, and test materials before mass production begins.

The latest claims indicate that Apple is already investing in those preparations, even if the final design remains subject to change.

A bold new chapter for the iPhone

If the reports prove accurate, the anniversary iPhone could become Apple’s most visually striking smartphone yet, combining curved glass, hidden sensors and minimalist industrial design into a single premium device.

With artificial intelligence, advanced displays and next-generation hardware expected to define the smartphone market over the next few years, Apple appears determined to ensure its 20th anniversary iPhone serves as both a technological milestone and a tribute to the original vision that helped redefine mobile computing.